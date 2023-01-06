99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: Knutson, Neadeau score twice as Jacks win 4th in a row, 6th of 7

010723.S.BP.BHSBHKY Celebration.jpg
The Lumberjacks celebrate after senior Cael Knutson scored a power-play goal during the first period against Little Falls on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 05, 2023 10:01 PM
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team is rolling right now.

The Lumberjacks kept streaking on Thursday at the Bemidji Community Arena, dispatching visiting Little Falls 5-0 to win their fourth consecutive contest and sixth in the last seven games.

Bemidji’s recent scoring uptick continued with a new season high in goals, and Cael Knutson was right in the middle of it. The senior defenseman scored the Jacks’ first goal on the power play at 13:04 in the first period, then added on with his second score at 1:21 in the second period. Junior forward Peyton Neadeau scored at the 16:31 mark for a 3-0 lead by the second intermission.

BHS added insurance scores in the third period from Neadeau at 5:16 and Ephram Boucher at 13:41, finishing off the dominant shutout victory.

010723.S.BP.BHSBHKY Max Fankhanel.jpg
Bemidji senior Max Fankhanel (13) controls the puck during the first period against Little Falls on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Alex Schaefer secured a clean sheet in net for the Lumberjacks with 16 saves. Richie Varriano and Izaak Kalis split goaltender duties for Little Falls (4-5-1) and finished with 37 and four saves, respectively.

Now sporting a winning record (7-6) for the first time this season, Bemidji gets right back to work against Alexandria at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, in Alex.

Bemidji 5, Little Falls 0

LF 0 0 0 -- 0

BHS 1 2 2 -- 5

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Knutson (Mattfield, Yavarow), 13:04.

Second period -- 2, BHS GOAL, Knutson (Mattfield), 1:21; 3, BHS GOAL, Neadeau (Stodgell, Brodina), 16:31.

Third period -- 4, BHS GOAL, Neadeau (Olson, Knutson), 5:16; 5, BHS GOAL, Boucher (M. Fankhanel), 13:41.

Saves -- Schaefer (BHS) 16; Varriano (LF) 37; Kalis (LF) 4.

010723.S.BP.BHSBHKY Benjamin O'Leary.jpg
Bemidji sophomore Benjamin O'Leary (14) chases the puck during the first period against Little Falls on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
010723.S.BP.BHSBHKY Faceoff.jpg
The Lumberjacks face off in the first period against Little Falls on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
010723.S.BP.BHSBHKY Noah Mannausau.jpg
Bemidji sophomore Noah Mannausau (20) moves the puck up the ice during the first period against Little Falls on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
