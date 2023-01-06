BOYS HOCKEY: Knutson, Neadeau score twice as Jacks win 4th in a row, 6th of 7
The Lumberjacks kept streaking on Thursday at the Bemidji Community Arena, dispatching visiting Little Falls 5-0 to win their fourth consecutive contest and sixth in the last seven games.
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team is rolling right now.
The Lumberjacks kept streaking on Thursday at the Bemidji Community Arena, dispatching visiting Little Falls 5-0 to win their fourth consecutive contest and sixth in the last seven games.
Bemidji’s recent scoring uptick continued with a new season high in goals, and Cael Knutson was right in the middle of it. The senior defenseman scored the Jacks’ first goal on the power play at 13:04 in the first period, then added on with his second score at 1:21 in the second period. Junior forward Peyton Neadeau scored at the 16:31 mark for a 3-0 lead by the second intermission.
BHS added insurance scores in the third period from Neadeau at 5:16 and Ephram Boucher at 13:41, finishing off the dominant shutout victory.
Alex Schaefer secured a clean sheet in net for the Lumberjacks with 16 saves. Richie Varriano and Izaak Kalis split goaltender duties for Little Falls (4-5-1) and finished with 37 and four saves, respectively.
ADVERTISEMENT
Now sporting a winning record (7-6) for the first time this season, Bemidji gets right back to work against Alexandria at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, in Alex.
Bemidji 5, Little Falls 0
LF 0 0 0 -- 0
BHS 1 2 2 -- 5
First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Knutson (Mattfield, Yavarow), 13:04.
Second period -- 2, BHS GOAL, Knutson (Mattfield), 1:21; 3, BHS GOAL, Neadeau (Stodgell, Brodina), 16:31.
Third period -- 4, BHS GOAL, Neadeau (Olson, Knutson), 5:16; 5, BHS GOAL, Boucher (M. Fankhanel), 13:41.
Saves -- Schaefer (BHS) 16; Varriano (LF) 37; Kalis (LF) 4.
ADVERTISEMENT