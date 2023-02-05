BOYS HOCKEY: Coe scores twice, Lumberjacks fall short against Knights

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School boys hockey team’s near doubled shots on goal advantage wasn’t enough in a 3-2 loss against St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday night at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Austin Coe scored twice, but the Jacks came up short in a Section 8AA contest.

STMA (3-14-2) broke the ice at the 6:34 mark of the second period when Reme Lobitz beat Alex Schaefer. Coe tied the game for Bemidji (10-11-0) with an assist from Noah Mannausau.

The Knights retook a one-goal lead off the stick of Tyler Jordan. His power-play score came with two seconds left in the second period. Jordan doubled the lead with an unassisted tally 19 seconds into the third.

Coe cut the deficit in half with 11:38 left in regulation. Briggs Knott assisted on the third-period score. However, BHS didn’t find the tying goal.

Owen Westerman made 40 saves for the Knights on Saturday, while Schaefer stopped 22 shots.

The Lumberjacks are back at the BCA on Thursday, Feb 9, for a 7:15 p.m. puck drop against Warroad, the No. 1 ranked Class A team, according to Let’s Play Hockey.

Bemidji sophomore Briggs Knott embraces his teammates during the second period against St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

St. Michael-Albertville 3, Bemidji 2

STMA 0 2 1 – 3

BHS 0 1 1 – 2

Second period – 1, STMA GOAL, Lobitz (Nilicki, Westerman), 6:34; 1, BHS GOAL, Coe (Mannausau), 12:17; 2, STMA GOAL Jordan (Waller), PPG, 16:58

Third period – 3, STMA GOAL, Jordan (unassisted), 0:19; 2, BHS GOAL, Coe (Knott), 5:22

Saves – Schaefer (BHS) 22; Westerman (STMA) 40

The Lumberjacks celebrate after junior Austin Coe scores a goal during the second period against St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer