99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

BOYS HOCKEY: Coe scores twice, Lumberjacks fall short against Knights

The Bemidji High School boys hockey team lost to St. Michael-Albertville 3-2 on Saturday night at the Bemidji Community Arena.

020823.S.BP.BHSBHKY Cael Knutson.jpg
Bemidji senior Cael Knutson (22) controls the puck during the first period against St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 04, 2023 10:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School boys hockey team’s near doubled shots on goal advantage wasn’t enough in a 3-2 loss against St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday night at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Austin Coe scored twice, but the Jacks came up short in a Section 8AA contest.

STMA (3-14-2) broke the ice at the 6:34 mark of the second period when Reme Lobitz beat Alex Schaefer. Coe tied the game for Bemidji (10-11-0) with an assist from Noah Mannausau.

The Knights retook a one-goal lead off the stick of Tyler Jordan. His power-play score came with two seconds left in the second period. Jordan doubled the lead with an unassisted tally 19 seconds into the third.

Coe cut the deficit in half with 11:38 left in regulation. Briggs Knott assisted on the third-period score. However, BHS didn’t find the tying goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owen Westerman made 40 saves for the Knights on Saturday, while Schaefer stopped 22 shots.

The Lumberjacks are back at the BCA on Thursday, Feb 9, for a 7:15 p.m. puck drop against Warroad, the No. 1 ranked Class A team, according to Let’s Play Hockey.

020823.S.BP.BHSBHKY Briggs Knott.jpg
Bemidji sophomore Briggs Knott embraces his teammates during the second period against St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

St. Michael-Albertville 3, Bemidji 2

STMA 0 2 1 – 3

BHS 0 1 1 – 2

Second period – 1, STMA GOAL, Lobitz (Nilicki, Westerman), 6:34; 1, BHS GOAL, Coe (Mannausau), 12:17; 2, STMA GOAL Jordan (Waller), PPG, 16:58

Third period – 3, STMA GOAL, Jordan (unassisted), 0:19; 2, BHS GOAL, Coe (Knott), 5:22

Saves – Schaefer (BHS) 22; Westerman (STMA) 40

ADVERTISEMENT

020823.S.BP.BHSBHKY The Lumberjacks Austin Coe goal.jpg
The Lumberjacks celebrate after junior Austin Coe scores a goal during the second period against St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
020823.S.BP.BHSBHKY Casey Rupp.jpg
Bemidji senior Casey Rupp looks to score during the second period against St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYBEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BHS_Wrestling web art.jpg
Prep
WRESTLING: Bemidji girls take second among 59 teams at Pine Island invite
The Bemidji girls wrestlers took second place in a 59-team field at Pine Island High School on Saturday.
February 04, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
2022993+BHS_Swimming.jpg
Prep
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Standout finishes lift Bemidji to second in Park Rapids
The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team took second place at the Park Rapids Last Chance Invitational on Saturday.
February 04, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_basketball web art
Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Balanced scoring effort lifts Lumberjacks over Spartans
The Bemidji High School girls basketball team beat Rocori 58-45 on Saturday afternoon at home.
February 04, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
020823.S.BP.BHSGHKY Lumberjacks.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji stymied in tie with Cloquet/Esko/Carlton
The Bemidji High School girls hockey team struggled to beat C/E/C's Araya Kiminski for a second time in a 1-1 tie on Saturday at the BCA.
February 04, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado