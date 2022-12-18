SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
BOYS HOCKEY: Benjamin O’Leary wins Bemidji’s 2nd of the year with OT strike

The Lumberjacks overcame 1-0 and 2-1 deficits, then Benjamin O’Leary scored just 19 seconds into overtime to give BHS the win in Vadnais Heights.

BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 17, 2022 07:59 PM
VADNAIS HEIGHTS – The Bemidji High School boys hockey team picked up its second win of the season in dramatic fashion on Saturday against Mounds View.

The Lumberjacks overcame 1-0 and 2-1 deficits, then Benjamin O’Leary scored just 19 seconds into overtime to give BHS the 3-2 win in Vadnais Heights.

Sam Schulte scored first for the Mustangs (3-3) at 0:24 in the first period, but the Jacks (2-5) answered with Casey Rupp’s goal at 8:12 off assists from Dominic Arndt and Nick Yavarow. Johnny Conlin retook the lead for Mounds View with his score at 15:53 in the second, but Cael Knutson countered with a goal at 11:46 in the third off helpers from Noah Mannausau and Yavarow.

That 2-2 tie sent the game to an extra frame, and O’Leary wasted no time, depositing the winning score in a blink with assists from Arndt and Rupp.

Alex Schaefer finished with 30 saves in net for Bemidji to earn the victory, while Mounds View’s Aidan Petrich stopped 40.

The Lumberjacks return to the ice against East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in EGF.

Bemidji 3, Mounds View 2 (OT)

BHS 1 0 1 1 -- 3

MV 1 1 0 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, MV GOAL, Schulte (unassisted), 0:24; 2, BHS GOAL, Rupp (Arndt, Yavarow), 8:12.

Second period -- 3, MV GOAL, Conlin (Bale, Loucks), 15:53.

Third period -- 4, BHS GOAL, Knutson (Mannausau, Yavarow), 11:46.

Overtime – 5, BHS GOAL, O’Leary (Arndt, Rupp), 0:19.

Saves -- Schaefer (BHS) 30; Petrich (MV) 40.

