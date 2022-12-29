99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

BOYS HOCKEY: Bemidji wraps up West Fargo trip with dominant win over Sheyenne

One day after scoring a season-best four goals in a 4-2 win over Fargo Davies at the West Fargo Winter Classic, the Lumberjacks did it again in West Fargo, N.D.

Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 28, 2022 10:04 PM
WEST FARGO, N.D. – The Bemidji High School boys hockey team may not want to leave North Dakota.

One day after scoring a season-best four goals in a 4-2 win over Fargo Davies at the West Fargo Winter Classic, the Lumberjacks did it again in West Fargo, N.D. This time, they blanked West Fargo Sheyenne, shutting out the Mustangs 4-0 behind scores from four different players.

Wyatt Mattfield got the party started with a goal at 3:42 in the first period, and Max Fankhanel backed him up with a score at 2:25 in the second period. Nick Yavarow added Bemidji’s third goal at 14:53 in the second, then Stonewall Gessner put the cherry on top at 16:01 in the third period, giving the Jacks their 4-0 final margin.

Alex Schaefer started in net for Bemidji and finished with 17 saves, while Sheyenne’s Riley Swanson saved 39 for the Mustangs.

Now winners of four of their last five games, the Lumberjacks (5-6) return home to back Elk River at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Bemidji 4, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

BHS 1 2 0 – 4

WFS 0 0 0 – 0

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Arndt, Yavarow), 3:42.

Second period -- 2, BHS GOAL, M. Fankhanel (Coe), 2:25; 3, BHS GOAL, Yavarow (Mattfield, Arndt), 14:53.

Third period -- 4, BHS GOAL, Gessner (Boucher), 16:01.

Saves – Schaefer (BHS) 17; Swanson (WFS) 39.

