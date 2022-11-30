SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

BOYS HOCKEY: Bemidji suffers 4-3 overtime loss after wild whirlwind in 3rd period

The Lumberjacks and Spuds combined for four goals in a span of two minutes and 24 seconds -- with BHS twice bagging a late, go-ahead strike on the road but Moorhead answering back each time.

120322.S.BP.BHSBHKY1 Dominic Arndt
Bemidji sophomore Dominic Arndt (12) faces Moorhead’s Colby Krier (5) in front of goalie Kai Weigel during their game on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Moorhead.
Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 29, 2022 08:53 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

MOORHEAD -- Whiplash warning: Tuesday’s third period between the Bemidji High School boys hockey team and Moorhead was not for the faint of heart.

The Lumberjacks and Spuds combined for four goals in a span of two minutes and 24 seconds -- with BHS twice bagging a late, go-ahead strike on the road but Moorhead answering back each time.

The roller coaster finally disembarked in overtime, where Jace Blythe netted the winner for the Spuds in what had exploded into a 4-3 final score.

The two sides had a goal apiece in the first period. Aaron Reierson scored for Moorhead (2-1) just 3:15 into the game, but Benjamin O’Leary answered for Bemidji (0-2) at the 14:56 mark to level the game at 1-1.

120322.S.BP.BHSBHKY1 Nick Yavarow
Bemidji senior Nick Yavarow celebrates a goal against Moorhead during their game on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Moorhead.
Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service

But a scoreless second period -- plus 11 scoreless minutes to start the third period -- were simply the calm before the storm of a wild finish.

At the 11:01 mark, Wyatt Mattfield put the Jacks in front 2-1. But 40 seconds later, Reierson equalized for Moorhead. After another 46 seconds, Nick Yavarow scored for BHS and delivered a 3-2 lead. But again the Spuds answered, this time from Ian Ness just 58 seconds after Yavarow’s goal.

After all that, the last 3:35 of regulation somehow went scoreless. But Blythe delivered the decisive blow with his overtime winner just 1:36 into the extra session.

120322.S.BP.BHSBHKY1 Jace Blythe Moorhead
Moorhead's Jace Blythe, bottom, celebrates the game-winning goal against Bemidji during a game on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Moorhead.
Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service

Tate Metcalf started in net for Bemidji and stopped 26 of 30 shots faced. Kai Weigel was 22-for-25 on save attempts for Moorhead.

The Lumberjacks will next return home to the friendly confines of the Bemidji Community Arena for a 7 p.m. game against Duluth East on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Moorhead 4, Bemidji 3 (OT)

BHS 1 0 2 0 -- 3

MHD 1 0 2 1 -- 4

First period -- 1, MHD GOAL, Reierson (Kraft, Songstad), 3:15; 2, BHS GOAL, O’Leary (Mattfield), 14:56.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 3, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (O’Leary), 11:01; 4, MHD GOAL, Reierson (Kraft), 11:41; 5, BHS GOAL, Yavarow (Mannausau), 12:27; 6, MHD GOAL, Ness (Krier, Kraft), 13:25.

Overtime -- 7, MHD GOAL, Blythe (Alderson), 1:36.

Saves -- Metcalf (BHS) 26; Weigel (MHD) 22.

120322.S.BP.BHSBHKY1 Hunter Brodina
Bemidji senior Hunter Brodina (11) tumbles with Moorhead’s Caleb Alderson during their game on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Moorhead.
Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSBOYS HOCKEY
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
