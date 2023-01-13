BOYS HOCKEY: Bemidji shuts out DL, wins 6th straight behind 3 different scorers

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team is showing no signs of cooling off.

Nearly a week after posting their fifth straight win for the first time since 2016, the Lumberjacks returned to the ice and shut out Detroit Lakes on the road, damming the Lakers 3-0 behind goals from three different skaters.

Cael Knutson got the first goal for BHS (9-6) in the second period, scoring on the power play at 15:45 off assists from Nick Yavarow and Casey Rupp. Hunter Brodina joined the party in the third period, lighting the lamp at 6:00 off helpers from Knutson and Benjamin O’Leary. To cap it off, Wyatt Mattfield found the back of the net at 13:31, giving the Jacks a 3-0 advantage off an assist from Dominic Arndt.

Bemidji senior Cael Knutson searches for the puck on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Detroit Lakes. Jared Rubado / Forum News Service

Tate Metcalf saved 20 shots to earn the shutout, while Josh Mack saved 27 for DL (9-4-1).

Bemidji returns to the ice against St. Cloud at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in St. Cloud.

Bemidji sophomore Noah Mannausau passes the puck on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Detroit Lakes. Jared Rubado / Forum News Service

Bemidji 3, Detroit Lakes 0

BHS 0 1 2 -- 3

DL 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Knutson (Yavarow, Rupp), 15:45, PP.

Third period -- 2, BHS GOAL, Brodina, (Knutson, O’Leary), 6:00, 3, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Arndt), 13:31.

Saves -- Metcalf (BHS) 20; Mack (DL) 27.