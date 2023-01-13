99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: Bemidji shuts out DL, wins 6th straight behind 3 different scorers

After posting their fifth straight win for the first time since 2016, the Lumberjacks shut out Detroit Lakes on the road behind goals from Cael Knutson, Hunter Brodina and Wyatt Mattfield.

011422.S.BP.BHSBHKY Wyatt Mattfield.JPG
Bemidji senior Wyatt Mattfield (9) prepares for a faceoff on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Detroit Lakes.
Jared Rubado / Forum News Service
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 12, 2023 10:32 PM
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team is showing no signs of cooling off.

Nearly a week after posting their fifth straight win for the first time since 2016, the Lumberjacks returned to the ice and shut out Detroit Lakes on the road, damming the Lakers 3-0 behind goals from three different skaters.

Cael Knutson got the first goal for BHS (9-6) in the second period, scoring on the power play at 15:45 off assists from Nick Yavarow and Casey Rupp. Hunter Brodina joined the party in the third period, lighting the lamp at 6:00 off helpers from Knutson and Benjamin O’Leary. To cap it off, Wyatt Mattfield found the back of the net at 13:31, giving the Jacks a 3-0 advantage off an assist from Dominic Arndt.

011422.S.BP.BHSBHKY Cael Knutson.JPG
Bemidji senior Cael Knutson searches for the puck on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Detroit Lakes.
Jared Rubado / Forum News Service

Tate Metcalf saved 20 shots to earn the shutout, while Josh Mack saved 27 for DL (9-4-1).

Bemidji returns to the ice against St. Cloud at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in St. Cloud.

011422.S.BP.BHSBHKY Noah Mannausau.JPG
Bemidji sophomore Noah Mannausau passes the puck on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Detroit Lakes.
Jared Rubado / Forum News Service

Bemidji 3, Detroit Lakes 0

BHS 0 1 2 -- 3

DL 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Knutson (Yavarow, Rupp), 15:45, PP.

Third period -- 2, BHS GOAL, Brodina, (Knutson, O’Leary), 6:00, 3, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Arndt), 13:31.

Saves -- Metcalf (BHS) 20; Mack (DL) 27.

011422.S.BP.BHSBHKY Austin Coe.JPG
Bemidji junior Austin Coe controls the puck on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Detroit Lakes.
Jared Rubado / Forum News Service

