BOYS HOCKEY: Bemidji rides season-best scoring to win West Fargo Winter Classic opener

WEST FARGO, N.D. -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team showcased its offensive prowess on Tuesday night, netting a season-high four goals and defeating Fargo Davies 4-2 to open the West Fargo Winter Classic in West Fargo, N.D.

After a scoreless first period, the Eagles started the scoring four minutes into the second frame when Jobe Freier found the back of the net.

But the Lumberjacks (4-6) erased the deficit 10 minutes later when Noah Mannausau slinged a wrister through traffic and lit the lamp at the 11:36 mark. And Hunter Brodina gave BHS its first lead with a slick backhanded goal on a tight angle with 81 seconds left in the period.

With 9:20 to go in the third period, Austin Coe shoved in a puck at the crease to give Bemidji a cushion with a 3-1 advantage. Fargo Davies came back within 3-2 with 3:03 left in regulation, but Nick Yavarow sealed the victory on an empty-netter in the final seconds and clinched Bemidji’s third win in its past four games.

The Jacks will conclude the West Fargo Winter Classic at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, against West Fargo Sheyenne.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji 4, Fargo Davies 2

BHS 0 2 2 -- 4

FD 0 1 1 -- 2

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, FD GOAL, Freier (Spiewak, Wiemken), 4:03; 2, BHS GOAL, Mannausau (Yavarow), 11:36; 3, BHS GOAL, Brodina (Mattfield, Gessner), 15:39.

Third period -- 4, BHS GOAL, Coe (Frankhanel), 7:40; 5, FD GOAL, Winjum, 13:57; 6, BHS GOAL, Yavarow (unassisted), 16:58, EN.

Saves -- Metcalf (BHS) 16; Erickson (FD) 31.