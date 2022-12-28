Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
BOYS HOCKEY: Bemidji rides season-best scoring to win West Fargo Winter Classic opener

Nick Yavarow sealed the victory on an empty-netter in the final seconds and clinched Bemidji’s third win in its past four games.

BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 27, 2022 10:47 PM
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team showcased its offensive prowess on Tuesday night, netting a season-high four goals and defeating Fargo Davies 4-2 to open the West Fargo Winter Classic in West Fargo, N.D.

After a scoreless first period, the Eagles started the scoring four minutes into the second frame when Jobe Freier found the back of the net.

But the Lumberjacks (4-6) erased the deficit 10 minutes later when Noah Mannausau slinged a wrister through traffic and lit the lamp at the 11:36 mark. And Hunter Brodina gave BHS its first lead with a slick backhanded goal on a tight angle with 81 seconds left in the period.

With 9:20 to go in the third period, Austin Coe shoved in a puck at the crease to give Bemidji a cushion with a 3-1 advantage. Fargo Davies came back within 3-2 with 3:03 left in regulation, but Nick Yavarow sealed the victory on an empty-netter in the final seconds and clinched Bemidji’s third win in its past four games.

The Jacks will conclude the West Fargo Winter Classic at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, against West Fargo Sheyenne.

Bemidji 4, Fargo Davies 2

BHS 0 2 2 -- 4

FD 0 1 1 -- 2

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, FD GOAL, Freier (Spiewak, Wiemken), 4:03; 2, BHS GOAL, Mannausau (Yavarow), 11:36; 3, BHS GOAL, Brodina (Mattfield, Gessner), 15:39.

Third period -- 4, BHS GOAL, Coe (Frankhanel), 7:40; 5, FD GOAL, Winjum, 13:57; 6, BHS GOAL, Yavarow (unassisted), 16:58, EN.

Saves -- Metcalf (BHS) 16; Erickson (FD) 31.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
