Sports | Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: Bemidji outshoots Roseau 36-26, but falls to Rams on road

The Bemidji High School boys hockey team had plenty of looks at the net on Thursday in Roseau.

Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 22, 2022 10:44 PM
Facing the Rams on the road, the Lumberjacks piled up 36 shots on goal, challenging Roseau goaltender Connor Woidtke with 29 attempts on net in the final two periods. But Woidtke was up to the task, and a three-goal second period powered the Rams to a 5-2 win over BHS.

Bemidji split the first period with Roseau. Tanner George scored for the Rams at 4:18, but Benjamin O’Leary countered for the Jacks at 6:27 off assists from Nick Yavarow and Nick Johnson.

In the second period, though, it was Roseau’s show. Austin Klint gave the Rams a 2-1 lead at the 9:07 mark, then Noah Urness scored back-to-back goals at 16:04 and 16:20 to give Roseau a three-goal cushion.

Johnson got one back for Bemidji at 1:09 in the third off helpers from Hunter Brodina and Wyatt Mattfield, but Urness completed a hat trick with his third score at 5:05.

Alex Schaefer started in net for the Lumberjacks and stopped 15 shots in two periods. Tate Metcalf replaced him in the third period and made six saves. Woidtke recorded 34 stops for Roseau.

BHS returns to the ice against Fargo Davies at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Fargo, N.D.

Roseau 5, Bemidji 2

BHS 1 0 1 -- 2

ROS 1 3 1 -- 5

First period -- 1, ROS GOAL, George (Urness, Halvorson), 4:18; 2, BHS GOAL, O’Leary (Yavarow, Johnson).

Second period -- 3, ROS GOAL, Klint (George), 9:07; 4, ROS GOAL, Urness (Jensen, Johnson); 5, ROS GOAL, Urness (Wensloff), 16:20.

Third period -- 6, BHS GOAL, Johnson (Brodina, Mattfield), 1:09; 7, ROS GOAL, Urness (George, Ballard), 5:05.

Saves -- Schaefer (BHS) 15; Metcalf (BHS) 6; Woidtke (ROS) 34.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
