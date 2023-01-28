STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
BOYS HOCKEY: Bemidji loses early lead, falls in OT at Cloquet/Esko/Carlton

BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 27, 2023 11:18 PM
CLOQUET -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team saw a 2-0 lead disappear and lost a 3-2 overtime decision to Cloquet/Esko/Carlton on Friday night at the Cloquet Area Recreation Center.

Bemidji got a first-period goal from Wyatt Mattfield and went ahead 2-0 on Max Fankhanel’s second-period tally.

But the host Lumberjacks of C/E/C (11-6-1) scored two quick goals to open the third period, both off the stick of Patrick Dunalski. Lucas Rauner scored the game-winner in overtime. Joseph Antonutti assisted on all three C/E/C goals.

Nick Yavarow, Noah Mannausau and Dominic Arndt had assists for Bemidji (10-8-0).

Bemidji visits Warroad for a 7:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 31, then hosts Roseau at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Bemidji 2 (OT)

BHS 1 1 0 0 -- 2

CEC 0 0 2 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Yavarow), 16:26.

Second period -- 2, BHS GOAL, M. Fankhanel (Mannausau, Arndt), 10:19.

Third period -- 3, CEC GOAL, Dunalski (Antonutti, Rauner), 1:06. 4, CEC GOAL, Dunalski (Antonutti, Painovich), 3:21.

Overtime -- 5, CEC GOAL, Rauner (Antonutti), 5:10.

Saves -- Metcalf (BHS) 36; Sickmann (CEC) 21.

By Pioneer Staff Report
