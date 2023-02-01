6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
BOYS HOCKEY: Bemidji battles undefeated Warroad into 3rd period, falls just short

The Lumberjacks matched wits with the Warriors for three periods, riding a two-goal second frame. But Warroad finished out the third period and the game despite Benjamin O'Leary's two goals.

BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 31, 2023 11:53 PM
WARROAD – The Bemidji High School boys hockey team went toe-to-toe with the top team in Class A on Tuesday in Warroad.

The Lumberjacks matched wits with the Warriors for three periods, riding a two-goal second frame to a 3-2 deficit at the second intermission. But Warroad won the third period and the game, finishing off a 5-3 victory.

The Warriors (19-0) got the scoring started in the first period, as Erick Comstock lit the lamp at 4:15. Griffin Marvin added a goal at 5:48 to make it a 2-0 Warroad lead.

Bemidji (10-9) got one back with Benjamin O’Leary’s goal at 0:30 in the second, but Warroad built the lead back up to two with Carson Pilgrim’s shorthanded goal at 5:13. Cael Knutson answered again for BHS at 16:11.

Jayson Shaugabay put Warroad up 4-2 with a power-play score 34 seconds into the third. O’Leary responded quickly, picking up his second of the game at 1:08. The 4-3 score held until late, when Shaugabay scored an empty-net goal at 15:47 to seal it.

Tate Metcalf started in net for Bemidji and stopped 28 shots, while Warroad’s Hampton Slukynsky stopped 30.

The Jacks return home to face Roseau at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Warroad 5, Bemidji 3

BHS 0 2 1 -- 3

WAR 2 1 2 -- 5

First period -- 1, WAR GOAL, Comstock (Shaugabay), 4:15; 2, WAR GOAL, Marvin (Boucha, Comstock), 5:48.

Second period -- 3, BHS GOAL, O’Leary (Arndt, Mattfield), 0:30; 4, WAR GOAL, Pilgrim (Lund), 5:13, SH; 5, BHS GOAL, Knutson (M. Fankhanel), 16:11.

Third period -- 6, WAR GOAL, Shaugabay (Lund, Pilgrim), 0:34, PP; 7, BHS GOAL, O’Leary (Mattfield), 1:08; 8, WAR GOAL, Shaugabay (Pilgrim), 15:47, EN.

Saves -- Metcalf (BHS) 28; Slukynsky (WAR) 30.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
