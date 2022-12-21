SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

BOYS HOCKEY: 3rd period comeback gives Bemidji first road win in EGF since 2012

For the first time since 2012, the Bemidji High School boys hockey team is returning home from East Grand Forks with a win.

BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 20, 2022 11:33 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

EAST GRAND FORKS -- For the first time since 2012, the Bemidji High School boys hockey team is returning home from East Grand Forks with a win.

The Lumberjacks’ last road win against EGF came in January 2012, and BHS had gone 0-7-2 there ever since.

That trend changed Tuesday night, though. The Lumberjacks surmounted a 2-1 deficit in the third period, as Wyatt Mattfield and Peyton Neadeau scored late to give BHS a 3-2 victory.

The Jacks (3-5) struck first, as Dominic Arndt scored at 2:12 in the first period for a quick 1-0 lead. Caleb Schmiedeberg countered for the Green Wave with a tying goal at 15:45.

EGF (5-3) gained the advantage in the second period with Jace Van Eps’ goal at 6:23, but Bemidji had something to say about that in the third frame. Mattfield scored on the power play at 3:34 for a 2-2 tie, then Neadeau netted the game winner at 13:05.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tate Metcalf finished with 19 saves in net for the Lumberjacks, while East Grand Forks’ Chase Mero stopped 15.

BHS returns to the ice against Roseau at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, in Roseau.

Bemidji 3, East Grand Forks 2

BHS 1 0 2 – 3

EGF 1 1 0 – 2

First period – 1, BHS GOAL, Arndt (M. Fankhanel, Mannausau), 2:12; 2, EGF GOAL, Schmiedeberg (Jamieson, Bies), 15:45.

Second period – 3, EGF GOAL, Van Eps (Hills), 6:23.

Third period – 4, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Knutson, Mannausau), 3:34, PP; 5, BHS GOAL, Neadeau (Gessner, Mattfield), 13:05.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saves – Metcalf (BHS) 19; Mero (EGF) 25.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSBOYS HOCKEY
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
122422.S.BP.BHSGHKY2 Lumberjacks.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Dreher’s goal breaks Bemidji scoring drought, but Roseau snatches OT stunner
The Lumberjacks had a 1-0 lead and seemed poised to sweep the Rams on the season for the first time in over a decade. But history doesn't often change without a fight.
December 22, 2022 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
121022.S.BP.BHSGBB Kristen McRae.jpg
Prep
Passing the axe: Kristen McRae, Troy Hendricks working in tandem for Jacks’ transition
Hendricks will officially end his tenure on Dec. 22, and for much of the month, he’s been phasing himself out of the AD’s office and phasing McRae in.
December 21, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
122422.S.BP.BHSBSWIM Kellen Knutson.JPG
Prep
BOYS SWIMMING: 7 Lumberjacks combine for 7 event wins in Detroit Lakes dual
The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team had success from all sorts of sources on Tuesday night.
December 20, 2022 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
122422.S.BP.BHSGHKY Payton Weidemann 2.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Payton Weidemann stops all 27 shots as Jacks tie B/LF in OT
Bemidji's junior goaltender excelled in her role, saving all 27 shots she faced as the Lumberjacks tied the Warriors 0-0 after 59 minutes of regulation and overtime.
December 20, 2022 11:15 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock