BOYS HOCKEY: 3rd period comeback gives Bemidji first road win in EGF since 2012
EAST GRAND FORKS -- For the first time since 2012, the Bemidji High School boys hockey team is returning home from East Grand Forks with a win.
The Lumberjacks’ last road win against EGF came in January 2012, and BHS had gone 0-7-2 there ever since.
That trend changed Tuesday night, though. The Lumberjacks surmounted a 2-1 deficit in the third period, as Wyatt Mattfield and Peyton Neadeau scored late to give BHS a 3-2 victory.
The Jacks (3-5) struck first, as Dominic Arndt scored at 2:12 in the first period for a quick 1-0 lead. Caleb Schmiedeberg countered for the Green Wave with a tying goal at 15:45.
EGF (5-3) gained the advantage in the second period with Jace Van Eps’ goal at 6:23, but Bemidji had something to say about that in the third frame. Mattfield scored on the power play at 3:34 for a 2-2 tie, then Neadeau netted the game winner at 13:05.
Tate Metcalf finished with 19 saves in net for the Lumberjacks, while East Grand Forks’ Chase Mero stopped 15.
BHS returns to the ice against Roseau at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, in Roseau.
Bemidji 3, East Grand Forks 2
BHS 1 0 2 – 3
EGF 1 1 0 – 2
First period – 1, BHS GOAL, Arndt (M. Fankhanel, Mannausau), 2:12; 2, EGF GOAL, Schmiedeberg (Jamieson, Bies), 15:45.
Second period – 3, EGF GOAL, Van Eps (Hills), 6:23.
Third period – 4, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Knutson, Mannausau), 3:34, PP; 5, BHS GOAL, Neadeau (Gessner, Mattfield), 13:05.
Saves – Metcalf (BHS) 19; Mero (EGF) 25.