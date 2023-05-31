BOYS GOLF: Nick Yavarow ties with 3 others for 8-3A individual championship, advances to state

COLD SPRING – Nick Yavarow had a round to remember on the second day of the Section 8-3 Tournament.

The Bemidji High School boys golf senior went into Wednesday’s competition in a tie for seventh place with a score of 77. He was seven strokes off the lead and just outside of the five qualifying spots for the Class 3A state tournament.

What a difference a day can make.

“Yesterday, I didn’t shoot super good, but I knew my game was there,” Yavarow said. “I got some good rest, got out to a hot start and just kept my head down and kept battling. Everything else fell into place, I guess. I was swinging it good.”

Yavarow turned in a round of 69, finishing 3-under-par for the day and in a four-way tie for first place. He shared the Section 8-3A medalist honor with Alexandria’s Braeden Sladek, Brainerd’s Dawson Ringler and Sartell’s Lance Hamak. All four players shot a two-day total of 146.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He just played really well and kept battling the whole way,” BHS head coach Seth Knudson said. “He had opportunities to make birdies and eagles. He never let the round get away from him. He just kept playing one hole at a time and did a great job of battling right to the end.”

Yavarow started his day on the back nine with a birdie on No. 10. He bogeyed on No. 11, then got back to 1-under with a birdie on No. 13. He followed with another birdie on No. 14 and an eagle on No. 16, positioning himself for one of the five Section 8-3A individual state tournament berths.

After the turn, Yavarow roped off seven pars and an eagle on No. 7. He finished his tournament with a par on the final hole, clinching the best second-day score and a share of the section championship.

Bemidji senior Nick Yavarow putts on the second green during an invite on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“You definitely feel some pressure going into the last nine,” Yavarow said. “Knowing you played good on the first nine, it’s a whole new nine, and anything can happen. I took one peek at the leaderboard (after the front nine). Everyone was super tight at that point. I just kept my head down and kept working for pars.

“I wanted to put myself in a position to make birdies and eagles. But pars feel really good at that point. Pars are your friend. ... I had a pretty good idea of where I was walking down (the last) fairway. Paul Daman was walking down the fairway, and I asked him how I was sitting. He said, ‘I don’t know, but just enjoy this last hole.’ I figured I was sitting pretty decent.”

Moorhead’s Joe Kortan finished in fifth place with a two-day score of 148. Joey Simonich finished sixth at 150, rounding out the five individual state qualifiers. Sladek led Alexandria to a third consecutive team championship. The Cardinals finished with a score of 597, beating Moorhead (616) and Sartell (616). Bemidji took fifth place as a team with a score of 624.

“It’s a mental grind,” Knudson said of the two-day tournament. “I asked (Yavarow) about it afterward, and he goes, “Coach, I’m so tired right now.’ It’s just a grind. You have to really stay focused for 36 holes. If you look at the scores, I think the last person to (qualify) for state was 150. That’s really good golf on a tough course. In a situation where it matters and you have to (perform), that’s good stuff. For (Yavarow) to shoot a 146 is really good stuff.”

Ryan Daman led Bemidji after the first 18 holes on Tuesday. He finished in a tie for 14th place at 156. Carter Fish notched an 18th-place finish with a two-day total of 158. Eli Tuomala rounded out the four varsity scorers for Bemidji with a 164. Weston Seitz (168) and Nick Carlson (172) also competed for the Lumberjacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji senior Nick Yavarow putts on the 17th green during an invite on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“This section is so stacked with good players,” Yavarow said. “It feels really good to be tied for medalist. Some of the guys behind me who didn’t make medalist or won’t go to state are still really good. They’re super good golfers that have the potential to go to state. A lot of those guys in the top 15 could go under par any day.”

Yavarow will finish his high school golfing career in two weeks at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. The two-day tournament begins on Tuesday, June 13. Yavarow is looking forward to putting an exclamation point on his year-long redemption effort.

“This has been my goal since last summer and this spring,” Yavarow said. “Getting to state, let alone tying for medalist, it’s just the icing on the cake. It feels so good to get over that hump of making it to state. I had a good shot last year but didn’t play my best golf. I knew that if I put my nose down and kept grinding over the summer, it would fall into place.”

