BOYS GOLF: Nick Yavarow shoots even par at BTCC, Bemidji takes 5th at 2-day invite

BEMIDJI – Nick Yavarow was disgusted with his final second shot on Friday at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

The Bemidji High School boys golf senior was finishing off a stellar round, one in which he had maintained a score of even par through 17 holes. But his iron from the fairway on No. 18 flew past the green, setting up a difficult third shot from the rough.

Not only did Yavarow respond, he nearly chipped the ball in for birdie. He had to settle for a tap-in putt from inches away, ensuring he finished with an even-par 72.

Yavarow hits a masterful shot from the rough to save par and remain in a tie for first place. He finishes with an even-par 72 for the day. https://t.co/zxZvkLr5GD pic.twitter.com/9PRq5NCp0k — Christian Babcock (@CB_Journalist) May 19, 2023

“My ball shouldn’t have ended up there (on the second shot),” Yavarow said. “But it was what it was, and you’ve just got to hit the next shot. Put it behind you and execute again.”

Yavarow led the Lumberjacks at the two-day Detroit Lakes North-South Invite, played Friday at BTCC and Saturday at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids. He tied for second in the individual field with a two-round total of 149, while BHS took fifth as a team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yavarow flirted with scoring below par on Friday – he was 1-under with a birdie on 15, but a bogey on 16 put him back even. Still, it was the second-best round of his high school career shortly after a 1-under medalist performance at Headwaters on May 5.

“I started out the year slow, but I knew if I put the time in, it was going to come around. It's exciting with sections soon here, playing well. It does suck that it's my senior year, that we're almost to the end of it. But it is what it is, I guess.”

Bemidji junior Ryan Daman sinks a putt on the first green during an invite on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

As a group, the Jacks look to be rounding into form. They combined for a team score of 644, including a 319 at BTCC and 325 at Headwaters.

West Fargo Sheyenne (599), Detroit Lakes (621) and Cloquet (628) comprised the top three teams.

Individually for Bemidji, Ryan Daman tied for 26th with a score of 163. Eli Tuomala (166, T-32nd), Weston Seitz (169, T-42nd), Carter Fish (171, 49th) and Nick Carlson (174, T-55th) also competed for the Lumberjacks.

West Fargo Sheyenne’s Nate Peyerl earned medalist honors with a two-day even-par total of 144.

Bemidji junior Carter Fish tees off on hole No. 1 during an invite on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“They're hitting the ball better,” BHS head coach Seth Knudson said of his team. “They struggled for a week or two, and I think they're all starting to get a little bit better, a little bit better. And that's the goal, is to peak by sections. We don't want our best round (to be now). We want to play well, but we want our best round to be in sections.”

With section play a few weeks away, continuing to develop will put Bemidji in its best position to advance out of a very competitive Section 8-3A field and make it to state. Only the top team at the section meet advances to the statewide competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They're getting more and more confident with their swing, their short game’s getting better,” Knudson said. “And that's what's going to have to happen. All of that is going to have to come together for us to play our best at sections.”

The Jacks return to the links for a triangular meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, at Rich-Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring – the same course BHS will compete on during sections.

Bemidji sophomore Weston Seitz putts on hole No. 1 during an invite on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Team Results

1-West Fargo Sheyenne 599; 2-Detroit Lakes 621; 3-Cloquet 628; 4-Albany 637; 5-Bemidji 644; 6-Willmar 652; 7-Fargo Shanley 654; 8-Detroit Lakes JV 657; 9-Fargo North 661; 10-Fargo Davies 663; 11-Fargo South 669; 12-West Fargo Sheyenne JV 691; 13-Bemidji JV 746.