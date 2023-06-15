BOYS GOLF: Nick Yavarow cards final high school rounds at state

COON RAPIDS – Nick Yavarow put a bow on the 2022-23 Bemidji High School athletic year.

The senior boys golfer finished his two-day run at the Class 3A State Championships at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. Yavarow, the Section 8-3A co-medalist with three others, tied for 41st on Wednesday with a score of 156.

Yavarow carded a round of 80 on Tuesday with birdies on Nos. 11 and 13. He also made nine pars to tie for 46. He improved on his Day 1 score with a 4-over-par round of 76 on Wednesday. Yavarow birdied Nos. 4, 10 and 13 to go with his eight pars.

Spring Lake Park junior Jake Birdwell paced the pack with a two-day score of 136. He finished with 13 total birdies to finish 8-under-par. Birdwell was one of five individuals to finish the tournament under par.

Edina cruised to a team state championship with a score of 584. Maple Grove (603) and Eastview (610) finished second and third, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yavarow was the lone senior on the BHS boys golf team this spring.