Sports Prep

BOYS GOLF: Nick Yavarow cards final high school rounds at state

Bemidji's Nick Yavarow wrapped up his season at the Class 3A state championships.

061723.S.BP.STATEGOLF Nick Yavarow.JPG
Bemidji's Nick Yavarow competes on the second day of the Class 3A State Championships at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Forum News Service
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:32 PM

COON RAPIDS – Nick Yavarow put a bow on the 2022-23 Bemidji High School athletic year.

The senior boys golfer finished his two-day run at the Class 3A State Championships at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. Yavarow, the Section 8-3A co-medalist with three others, tied for 41st on Wednesday with a score of 156.

Yavarow carded a round of 80 on Tuesday with birdies on Nos. 11 and 13. He also made nine pars to tie for 46. He improved on his Day 1 score with a 4-over-par round of 76 on Wednesday. Yavarow birdied Nos. 4, 10 and 13 to go with his eight pars.

Spring Lake Park junior Jake Birdwell paced the pack with a two-day score of 136. He finished with 13 total birdies to finish 8-under-par. Birdwell was one of five individuals to finish the tournament under par.

Edina cruised to a team state championship with a score of 584. Maple Grove (603) and Eastview (610) finished second and third, respectively.

Yavarow was the lone senior on the BHS boys golf team this spring.

By Pioneer Staff Report
