BOYS GOLF: Jacks open season in 4th place at Pequot Lakes invite

The Bemidji High School boys golf team took fourth place in the Pequot Lakes invite on Wednesday.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:08 PM

NISSWA – The Bemidji High School boys golf team made an early-season statement on Wednesday at the Pequot Lakes invite.

The Lumberjacks took fourth place in a 16-team field. Led by senior Nick Yavarow, BHS finished just seven strokes behind Section 8-3A rival Brainerd, who took second place.

Yavarow finished six strokes over par with a 78. He paced the Jacks to a team score of 319. Yavarow carded two birdies and nine pars to finish in a tie for 10th place individually.

Juniors Ryan Daman and Eli Tuomala were hot on Yavarow’s tail, both finishing with scores of 79. Daman birdied two holes on the back nine, while Tuomala birdied twice on the front. Junior Carter Fish completed the scoring with an 83.

Nick Carlson finished as the fifth-best Bemidji representative with an 84. Simon Fredrickson withdrew after nine holes.

Cloquet cruised to a team win with a total of 303. Brainerd (312) finished second, with Staples-Motley (315) claiming third. Cloquet’s Carson Patten won the individual medalist by shooting three strokes under par.

The Lumberjacks are in action two more times this week. They will tee off in Detroit Lakes at 2 p.m. on Thursday. April 27.

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Cloquet 303; 2-Brainerd 312; 3-Staples-Motley 315; 4-Bemidji 319; 5-Pequot Lakes 321; T6-Roseau 327; T6-Hermantown 327; 8-Hill-Murray 329; 9-Grand Rapids 347; T10-East Grand Forks 352; T10-Pine River-Backus 395.

