BOYS GOLF: Jacks compete against state’s best at Windsong Farms

MAPLE PLAIN – The Bemidji High School boys golf team competed in one of the most competitive regular-season tournaments this spring.

The 2023 Windsong Farm Cup featured 12 state-tournament hopefuls, including several Class 3A boys golf powerhouses. The Lumberjacks finished in 11th place, trailing first-place Edina – the defending Class 3A State Champions – by 26 strokes.

Ryan Daman paced BHS with a score of 77. He tied for seventh place in the field after carding three front-nine birdies.

Nick Yavarow and Weston Seitz tied for the team’s second-best score at 85. Eli Tuomala was a stroke behind with an 86. Nick Carlson (93) and Carter Fish (94) didn’t factor into the Jacks’ scoring.

Four defending 3-A section champions competed on Monday. Alexandria (8-3A) took second place with a score of 314. Eastview (3-3A) finished third at 316, while Lakeville North (1-3A) and Benilde-St. Margaret’s tied for fifth (320). Moorhead, another top 8-3A team, finished in fourth place with a score of 318.

Bemidji heads to Headwaters Country Club for a 9 a.m. invitational on Friday, May 5, in Park Rapids.