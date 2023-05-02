99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

BOYS GOLF: Jacks compete against state’s best at Windsong Farms

The Bemidji High School boys golf team competed against a handful of defending section champions on Monday.

BHS_Golf web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:16 PM

MAPLE PLAIN – The Bemidji High School boys golf team competed in one of the most competitive regular-season tournaments this spring.

The 2023 Windsong Farm Cup featured 12 state-tournament hopefuls, including several Class 3A boys golf powerhouses. The Lumberjacks finished in 11th place, trailing first-place Edina – the defending Class 3A State Champions – by 26 strokes.

Ryan Daman paced BHS with a score of 77. He tied for seventh place in the field after carding three front-nine birdies.

Nick Yavarow and Weston Seitz tied for the team’s second-best score at 85. Eli Tuomala was a stroke behind with an 86. Nick Carlson (93) and Carter Fish (94) didn’t factor into the Jacks’ scoring.

Four defending 3-A section champions competed on Monday. Alexandria (8-3A) took second place with a score of 314. Eastview (3-3A) finished third at 316, while Lakeville North (1-3A) and Benilde-St. Margaret’s tied for fifth (320). Moorhead, another top 8-3A team, finished in fourth place with a score of 318.

Bemidji heads to Headwaters Country Club for a 9 a.m. invitational on Friday, May 5, in Park Rapids.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
