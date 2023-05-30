BOYS GOLF: Daman, Yavarow top 10 as Jacks advance to 2nd day at Section 8-3A Tournament

COLD SPRING – The Bemidji High School boys golf team had a well-rounded campaign of success on Tuesday at Rich-Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring.

Facing an 11-team field on the opening day of the Section 8-3A Tournament, the Lumberjacks advanced past the preliminary stage by finishing sixth as a team. Thus, they proceed to the second day of competition on Wednesday and remain in contention for the section championship and a team berth to the state competition.

BHS finished with a team total of 319 strokes, trailing first-place Alexandria by 13. Sartell (308) and Moorhead (312) rounded out the top three.

Ryan Daman led Bemidji’s individuals, finishing in a tie for sixth with a 4-over-par 76. Nick Yavarow was next, tying for seventh with his 77.

Carter Fish (81) and Eli Tuomala (85) closed out the team score for the Jacks. Weston Seitz (86) and Nick Carlson (90) also competed for BHS.

Sartell’s Lance Hamak posted the top individual finish, carding a 2-under 70.

The Lumberjacks now move on to the finals alongside the rest of the top six teams. Only the winning team advances to state as a group, while the top five individuals not on the winning team also advance to the state field.

Bemidji returns to the links at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, back in Cold Spring.

Team Results

1-Alexandria 306; 2-Sartell 308; 3-Moorhead 312; 4-Brainerd 317; 5-Detroit Lakes 318; 6-Bemidji 319; 7-Buffalo 323; 7-Sauk Rapids-Rice 323; 9-Willmar 330; 10-Becker 361; 11-St. Cloud 381.