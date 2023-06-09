BOYS GOLF: Bemidji's Nick Yavarow preaching confidence, poise ahead of state meet

BEMIDJI – To hear Nick Yavarow tell it, the best round of his life wasn’t anything out of the ordinary. Just another day at the Section 8-3A Tournament in Cold Spring.

“I knew my game was there to play well,” said the Bemidji High boys golf team’s lone senior. “I knew going into the second day – my game felt really good after the first day even though I didn't score well. So I knew it's just a matter of putting it together and not getting ahead of myself on the course.”

Yavarow paced himself to a career-best 69, also the lowest round of any player at the 8-3A tournament. His June 2 masterpiece put him in position to earn co-medalist honors.

Coupled with his first-round 77, Yavarow carded a two-day 146 to share the individual section championship with Alexandria’s Braeden Sladek, Brainerd’s Dawson Ringler and Sartell’s Lance Hamak.

Bemidji senior Nick Yavarow watches the ball after teeing off at hole No. 17 during a practice round on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

His elite effort earned him a trip to the Class 3A State Championship meet at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, where he will jockey with other exceptional golfers from across Minnesota. But for Yavarow, it was most enjoyable to compete with and set an example for his entire BHS team, which narrowly qualified for the second day of the tournament by finishing with a composite score of 319 on June 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(Being a section champion is) obviously a goal, but it was more like getting to state after my first day,” Yavarow said. “It wasn't being tied medalist, but (for) the rest of the team, showing them it can be done. If the team can put together a good score, they’re right in it too. We're going to have a good team next year, too. So it's showing the boys that we're right there, but go out there and want to get better and want it. It's definitely possible.”

He carded two eagles in his final round, ensuring making the state tournament and medaling at sections wouldn’t be his only firsts last Friday.

“This year, I probably had like three or four eagles all season,” Yavarow said. “But (it’s) the first time I had two in a round, that's for sure.”

Bemidji senior Nick Yavarow chips the ball onto the 18th green during a practice round on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji head coach Seth Knudson has seen plenty of excellent rounds during his tenure in charge, but Yavarow’s stands out.

“It was awesome to see him do that,” Knudson said. “He at one point was 4-under after seven holes, and then he had a couple hiccups along the way. Got it to 1-under and then he eagled the 16th hole and went to 3-under and stayed there. Just kept battling. It was great. It was a lot of fun to watch.”

The past week has given Yavarow an opportunity to soak in the glory of his stellar showcase while enjoying consistent solitude on the course at Bemidji Town and Country Club. With school out for the summer – and high school out for good – Yavarow has plenty of time to sharpen his swing sans other commitments.

“There’s nothing else in the way,” he said. “You wake up, you don't really have any plans other than to come out to the golf course. So it's nice that my schedule is that clear and that I can do that right now. It won't be the same after the state tournament. I have to start working and stuff, but right now, it's nice that I'm able to be out here as much as I am.”

Bemidji senior Nick Yavarow putts at the 17th green during a practice round on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Yavarow’s deft display last week was the culmination of continuous refinement over four seasons at BHS. He entered as a hungry freshman and left as a satisfied champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It didn’t sink in right away,” he said. “It was cool. But then in the following days, I was like, ‘Alright, I've been wanting this since my freshman or sophomore year.’ I mean, we didn't have a season my freshman year, but definitely my sophomore season, I had a shot. And my junior year, but I didn't golf very well. So it was finally like, ‘I did it. I put it together.’”

Yavarow will tee up the ball for the final time in his high school career June 13-14 in Coon Rapids.

