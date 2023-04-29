99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
BOYS GOLF: Bemidji wins Grand Slam, Carter Fish tops individual field

The Bemidji High School boys golf team won its first competition this spring in Coleraine on Friday.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:15 PM

COLERAINE – Another balanced effort for the Bemidji High School boys golf team led to its first win this season.

The Lumberjacks beat 11 other teams at the Grand Rapids/Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Grand Slam on Friday at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine. Junior Carter Fish led the way with a first-place individual finish.

Fish birdied three times to finish four strokes over par. His score of 76 was one shot better than teammate Ryan Daman, who tied with three others in second place. Daman birdied twice on the front nine and carded seven pars on the back to finish with a 77.

Eli Tuomala tied for seventh place with a 79. Nick Carlson rounded out the top four BHS golfers with an 11th-place total of 81. Nick Yavarow (83) and Weston Seitz (85) finished 12th and 15th, respectively.

Bemidji won the event with a score of 313. Hermantown took second place (324), followed by Duluth East in third (332).

The Jacks head to Windsong Farms Golf Course in Maple Plain for a 9 a.m. invitational on Monday, May 1.

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Bemidji 313; 2-Hermantown 324; 3-Duluth East 332; 4-Grand Rapids 337; 5-Rock Ridge 351; 6-Proctor/Esko 355; 7-Hibbing 364; 8-Grand Rapids B 382; 9-Duluth Denfeld 385; 10-Superior (Wisc.) 393.

