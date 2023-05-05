BOYS GOLF: Bemidji tops Park Rapids invite, Yavarow earns medalist honors

PARK RAPIDS – The Bemidji High School boys golf team had a productive trip to Park Rapids on Friday.

Facing a 19-team field at the Park Rapids Area Invitational, the Lumberjacks claimed the top spot, carding a team score of 306 strokes to finish 13 clear of second-place Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

BHS senior captain Nick Yavarow won medalist honors, finishing with a 1-under-par 71 to edge W-H-A’s Parker Brock by a single stroke.

Hawley took third place as a team with 322 strokes to round out the top three.

A number of Jacks posted strong rounds. Weston Seitz (76) had the second-best round for Bemidji, tying for fifth overall, while Eli Tuomala (79, tied for 10th) and Ryan Daman (80, tied for 13th) rounded out the team score. Carter Fish (83, T-22nd) and Nick Carlson (84, T-27th) also competed for the Lumberjacks.

BHS returns to the links for its home opener, an invite at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 8, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Bemidji 306; 2-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 319; 3-Hawley 322; 4-Pequot Lakes 325; 5-Thief River Falls 335; 6-Barnesville 344; 7-Park Rapids 346; 8-Perham 348; 8-United North Central 348; 10-Pelican Rapids 353.