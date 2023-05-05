Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
BOYS GOLF: Bemidji tops Park Rapids invite, Yavarow earns medalist honors

Facing a 19-team field at the Park Rapids Area Invitational, the Lumberjacks claimed the top spot, carding a team score of 306 strokes to finish 13 clear of second-place Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

051023.S.BP.BHSBGOLF Jacks.jpg
The Bemidji boys golf team took first place at the Park Rapids Area Invitational on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Park Rapids.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:54 PM

PARK RAPIDS – The Bemidji High School boys golf team had a productive trip to Park Rapids on Friday.

Facing a 19-team field at the Park Rapids Area Invitational, the Lumberjacks claimed the top spot, carding a team score of 306 strokes to finish 13 clear of second-place Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

BHS senior captain Nick Yavarow won medalist honors, finishing with a 1-under-par 71 to edge W-H-A’s Parker Brock by a single stroke.

Hawley took third place as a team with 322 strokes to round out the top three.

A number of Jacks posted strong rounds. Weston Seitz (76) had the second-best round for Bemidji, tying for fifth overall, while Eli Tuomala (79, tied for 10th) and Ryan Daman (80, tied for 13th) rounded out the team score. Carter Fish (83, T-22nd) and Nick Carlson (84, T-27th) also competed for the Lumberjacks.

BHS returns to the links for its home opener, an invite at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 8, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Bemidji 306; 2-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 319; 3-Hawley 322; 4-Pequot Lakes 325; 5-Thief River Falls 335; 6-Barnesville 344; 7-Park Rapids 346; 8-Perham 348; 8-United North Central 348; 10-Pelican Rapids 353.

