BOYS GOLF: Bemidji takes 7th, Yavarow 15th at two-day Detroit Lakes invite

The Lumberjacks competed against 13 other teams at Detroit Country Club, placing seventh. The event included several Metro schools and even West Fargo Sheyenne from North Dakota.

BHS_Golf web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 5:00 PM

DETROIT LAKES – The Bemidji High School boys golf team matched up with an intriguing field on Friday and Saturday in Detroit Lakes.

Maple Grove (572 strokes) took the top spot in the tournament, with Edina (577), Eden Prairie and Eastview (both 604) closing out the top three.

BHS compiled a team score of 619, trailing sixth-place White Bear Lake by a single stroke.

Nick Yavarow led the Jacks individually with a two-day total of 150 to tie for 15th. Ryan Daman (153, T-26th), Weston Seitz (159, T-40th) and Carter Fish (160, T-44th) rounded out the team score.

Eli Tuomala (161, T-48th) and Nick Carlson (169, T-67th) also competed for Bemidji.

Edina’s Torger Ohe and Maple Grove’s Ryan Stendahl shared medalist honors, each carding a two-round total of 140.

The Lumberjacks return home for a dual meet with Detroit Lakes at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Maple Grove 572; 2-Edina 577; 3-Eden Prairie 604; 3-Eastview 604; 5-West Fargo Sheyenne (N.D.) 607; 6-White Bear Lake 618; 7-Bemidji 619; 8-Detroit Lakes 625; 9-Stillwater 626; 10-Anoka 628.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
