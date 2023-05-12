99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
BOYS GOLF: Bemidji 6th of 16 teams at St. Cloud invite, Yavarow takes 10th

Facing a 16-team field at St. Cloud Country Club, the Lumberjacks finished tied for sixth. Nick Yavarow led the way with a 10th-place individual finish, followed by Ryan Daman in 25th.

BHS_Golf web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:03 PM

ST. CLOUD – The Bemidji High School boys golf team competed against teams from across the state on Thursday in St. Cloud.

Facing a 16-team field at St. Cloud Country Club, the Lumberjacks finished tied for sixth, posting a team score of 321. Nick Yavarow led the way with a 10th-place individual finish, followed by Ryan Daman in 25th.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s (302), Elk River (308) and Sartell (312) comprised the top three teams at the event.

Yavarow carded a 77 to finish in a tie for tenth, with Daman shooting an 80 to tie for 25th. Nick Carlson and Weston Seitz (both 82, T-35th) closed out the team score for BHS.

Eli Tuomala (83, T-41st) and Carter Fish (84, T-49th) also competed for the Jacks.

Nathan Schuver of St. Cloud Cathedral carded a 73 to earn medalist honors.

Bemidji returns quickly to the links for a matchup against Detroit Lakes at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 12, in DL.

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Benilde-St. Margaret’s 302; 2-Elk River 308; 3-Sartell 312; 4-Brainerd 318; 5-Eagan 320; 6-Bemidji 321; 6-Rogers 321; 8-St. Cloud Cathedral 325; 9-St. Michael-Albertville; 10-Staples-Motley 332.

By Pioneer Staff Report
