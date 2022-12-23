BOYS BASKETBALL: Thunderhawks, foul trouble can’t slow Ethan Biehn as Bemidji wins 79-54

BEMIDJI -- Flustered with foul trouble, Ethan Biehn sat on the bench.

“There’s always frustration,” Biehn admitted. “It’s something you don’t see a lot for a point guard especially. You get back out there and think, ‘I’ve got to play my best and do my best for my teammates.’”

Biehn did just that -- and then some -- for the Bemidji High School boys basketball team on Thursday night, taking over the game while playing on four fouls and leading the Lumberjacks to a 79-54 win over Grand Rapids at the BHS Gymnasium.

“We had multiple guys in foul trouble, and our bench responded really, really well,” Bemidji head coach Steve Thompson said. “To have a guy like Ethan -- who’s our point guard and leader -- be sitting for as long as he did tonight and to win by that kind of margin was impressive.

“In the minutes that Ethan was out there, he just played outstanding. He’s finding ways to get buckets.”

The BHS student section, dressed in Christmas sweaters, cheers for the Lumberjacks during the first half against Grand Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Biehn poured in 21 points on the night, most of which came on his deadly accurate, stop-on-a-dime pull-up jumper that’s evolving into a calling card. He returned to the floor with eight minutes left and the Jacks up nine, then dominated the finish as BHS went on an ensuing 23-5 run to ice the game away.

Biehn swished a 3-pointer on his first possession back in, then assisted Jaxon Boschee’s corner three moments later. Not to be outdone, Biehn added another jumper and then found Quinten Yeung for a layup, good for a 10-0 burst in under two minutes’ time. Isaac Severts added another layup to push the scoring streak to a dozen straight points, and BHS was suddenly winning 68-47 in a blowout.

“I believe in myself that I can do it, and I especially love having my teammates believe in me that I can do it,” Biehn said of delivering late. “If we can handle adversity like that -- if we can do this the whole season -- great things will come.”

Before any foul trouble surfaced, Bemidji (3-3) found separation with a 9-0 first-half run and turned a two-point game into a 23-12 advantage. After a number of free throws, Biehn drained a 3-pointer and then assisted Yeung to cap the flurry midway through the first half.

Bemidji senior Isaac Severts (15) dunks the ball during the first half against Grand Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji freshman Jaxon Boschee (14) sets up a play during the first half against Grand Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The Thunderhawks (0-4) treaded water for the rest of the frame, and Biehn picked up his third foul with five minutes to go, but the Jacks still worked up to a hard-earned 39-25 lead by halftime.

Grand Rapids made its last push early in the second half. A 16-point lead was back down to nine, and then Biehn picked up his fourth foul with 11:34 still to play. But a potential downward spiral was anything but thanks to a strong performance from the BHS reserves.

“I have full faith in my teammates,” said Biehn. “I have full trust, and they got the job done. … It’s amazing to see that they can handle that pressure and adversity and make up for me after getting four fouls. I’m so grateful to have teammates with that skill.”

Bemidji senior Ethan Biehn (2) brings the ball up during the first half against Grand Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The nine-point lead held firm as Biehn sat on the bench. And when he finally got back in, the game changed for good.

“Ethan made a huge impact on the outcome of the game,” Thompson said. “He really sparked that run for us, coming off the bench. He was feeling fresh because he had to sit a lot tonight, but he can score in bunches.”

Alongside Biehn’s 21 points, Severts added 19. Boschee put up 12 -- all from downtown -- in his first career start, while Yeung tallied 11 in another double-digit effort.

Kaydin Metzgar (13 points), Wylee Dauenbaugh (12) and Christopher Roy (10) all hit double figures for Grand Rapids.

Bemidji returns to action at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, against Monticello to kick off the Breakdown Tip Off Classic in Collegeville.

Bemidji 79, Grand Rapids 54

GR 25 29 -- 54

BHS 39 40 -- 79

GRAND RAPIDS -- Metzgar 13, Dauenbaugh 12, Roy 10, Johnson 5, Florek 4, MacLeod-Carlson 3, Sutherland 3, Rychart 2, Tingquist 2.

BEMIDJI -- Biehn 21, Severts 19, Boschee 12, Yeung 11, Lish 7, Clusiau 6, Matheney 3.

Bemidji senior Quinten Yeung (5) high-fives senior Isaac Severts (15) during the first half against Grand Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer