BOYS BASKETBALL: Spuds hang on for 56-54 win over visiting Lumberjacks

MOORHEAD -- A final-seconds effort went awry for the Bemidji High School boys basketball team on Tuesday night, as the Lumberjacks fell to Moorhead 56-54 in Moorhead.

With the homesteading Spuds clinging to a two-point lead, Bemidji was called for traveling with five seconds remaining while driving for a potential game-tying basket.

After Bemidji’s Quinten Yeung rebounded a missed Moorhead free throw, the Jacks had one last chance to score, but couldn’t connect on a court-long pass as time ran out.

Ethan Biehn and Isaac Severts led the Jacks (6-5) with 18 points each. Yeung added eight points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Dan Clusiau dished out five assists.

Colton Hagen scored 12 of his co-team-leading 14 points in the second half for the Spuds (9-2), hitting three 3-pointers after intermission. Adam Jenkins also scored 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jacks will next host Elk River at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Moorhead 56, Bemidji 54

BHS 27 27 -- 54

MHD 26 30 -- 56

BEMIDJI -- Biehn 18, Severts 18, Yeung 8, Lish 4, Clusiau 3, Boschee 3.

MOORHEAD -- Hagen 14, Jenkins 14, Zimmerman 11, Smith 7, Haugo 5, Larson 3, Griffin 2.