BOYS BASKETBALL: Severts drops 36 in Bemidji's close loss at Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA – The Bemidji High School boys basketball team pushed one of Minnesota's top-ranked Class 3A squads on Friday at Alexandria Area High School.

Alexandria, Minnesota Basketball News’ fifth-ranked 3A team, handed the Lumberjacks a 79-73 loss despite a standout effort from Isaac Severts. The senior forward led all scorers with 36 points and completed the double-double with 12 rebounds.

Most nights, Chase Thompson’s 30 points for Alexandria (13-4) would’ve been the highest total. Grayson Grove added 16 for the Cardinals, while five others filled the rest of the scoresheet.

Ethan Biehn finished with 14 for BHS (12-8). He also added seven assists. Braden Luksik grabbed seven boards, while Dan Clusiau tallied seven assists.

The Jacks are back at the BHS Gymnasium at 3:30 p.m. against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Bemidji's Dawson Lish dribbles the ball in the Lumberjacks' 79-73 loss against Alexandria on Feb. 10, 2023 at Alexandria Area High School. Sam Stuve / Forum News Service

Alexandria 79, Bemidji 73

BHS 34 39 – 73

ALX 36 43 – 79

BEMIDJI– Severts 36, Biehn 14, Lish 11, Matheney 6, Yeung 4, Clusiau 3.

ALEXANDRIA– Thompson 30, Grove 16, M. Witt 10, Schoenrock 8, Steffensmeier 8, Hoepner 4, T. Witt 3.