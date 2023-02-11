99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
BOYS BASKETBALL: Severts drops 36 in Bemidji's close loss at Alexandria

The Bemidji High School boys basketball team dropped a close game against Alexandria on the road on Friday.

BEM-Isaac Severts-DSC_9693.JPG
Bemidji's Isaac Severts gets a shot up through contact in the Lumberjacks' 79-73 loss against Alexandria on Feb. 10, 2023 at Alexandria Area High School.
Sam Stuve / Forum News Service
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 10, 2023 10:55 PM
ALEXANDRIA – The Bemidji High School boys basketball team pushed one of Minnesota's top-ranked Class 3A squads on Friday at Alexandria Area High School.

Alexandria, Minnesota Basketball News’ fifth-ranked 3A team, handed the Lumberjacks a 79-73 loss despite a standout effort from Isaac Severts. The senior forward led all scorers with 36 points and completed the double-double with 12 rebounds.

Most nights, Chase Thompson’s 30 points for Alexandria (13-4) would’ve been the highest total. Grayson Grove added 16 for the Cardinals, while five others filled the rest of the scoresheet.

Ethan Biehn finished with 14 for BHS (12-8). He also added seven assists. Braden Luksik grabbed seven boards, while Dan Clusiau tallied seven assists.

The Jacks are back at the BHS Gymnasium at 3:30 p.m. against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Feb. 11.

BEM- Dawson Lish-DSC_9704.JPG
Bemidji's Dawson Lish dribbles the ball in the Lumberjacks' 79-73 loss against Alexandria on Feb. 10, 2023 at Alexandria Area High School.
Sam Stuve / Forum News Service

Alexandria 79, Bemidji 73

BHS 34 39 – 73

ALX 36 43 – 79

BEMIDJI– Severts 36, Biehn 14, Lish 11, Matheney 6, Yeung 4, Clusiau 3.

ALEXANDRIA– Thompson 30, Grove 16, M. Witt 10, Schoenrock 8, Steffensmeier 8, Hoepner 4, T. Witt 3.

Mason Witt 1- DSC_9632.JPG
Alexandria's Mason Witt, left, drives the ball to the hoop with Bemidji's Jaxon Boschee in the Lumberjacks' 79-73 loss against Alexandria on Feb. 10, 2023 at Alexandria Area High School.
Sam Stuve / Forum News Service

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
