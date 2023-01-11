99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
BOYS BASKETBALL: Severts’ 27, Boschee’s 3s lift Jacks over Grand Rapids

Isaac Severts matched Grand Rapids’ total score in the first half, and Jaxon Boschee drained three 3-pointers in a 40-point second half to spark Bemidji to a double-digit win.

BHS_basketball web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 10, 2023 10:49 PM
GRAND RAPIDS -- Isaac Severts matched Grand Rapids’ total score in the first half Tuesday night and went on to score 27 points, leading the Bemidji High School boys basketball team to a 66-55 victory on the Thunderhawks’ court.

The Jacks (6-4) led 26-16 at halftime on the strength of Severts’ 16 first-half points. Teammate Jaxon Boschee then drained three 3-pointers in the second half to spark Bemidji’s 40-point outburst. Boschee finished with 13 points in the contest.

Ethan Biehn added 11 points and Quinten Yueng contributed nine for the Jacks.

Morgan MacLeod-Carlson led Grand Rapids (1-7) with 11 points.

Bemidji will next visit Moorhead for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Bemidji 66, Grand Rapids 55

BHS 26 40 -- 66

GR 16 39 -- 55

BEMIDJI -- Severts 27, Boschee 13, Biehn 11, Yueng 9, Clusiau 4, Lish 2.

GRAND RAPIDS -- MacLeod-Carlson 11, Rychart 8, Metzgar 8, Sutherland 8, Dauenbaugh 7, Roy 5, Markovich 4, Florek 4.

