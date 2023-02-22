99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
BOYS BASKETBALL: Pequot Lakes extends winning streak with victory over Jacks

The Bemidji High School boys basketball team suffered a road loss against Pequot Lakes on Tuesday night.

Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 21, 2023 09:32 PM

PEQUOT LAKES – The Bemidji High School boys basketball ran into red hot Pequot Lakes on Tuesday.

The Patriots extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 68-57 win over the Lumberjacks at Pequot Lakes High School.

Grant Loge and Gavin Kennin each had 19 points for Pequot Lakes (16-5). Eli Laposky, a Bemidji State men’s basketball commit, had nine points in the win.

The Jacks (13-10) had three players in double figures. Isaac Severts had a team-high 12 points. Matt Matheney knocked down three shots from behind the arc to add to his total of 11. Quinten Yeung had 10 points.

BHS hits the road again for a 7 p.m. tip at Mahtomedi on Friday, Feb. 24.

Pequot Lakes , Bemidji 57

BHS 27 30 – 57

PL 35 33 – 68

BEMIDJI – Severts 12, Matheney 11, Yeung 10, Biehn 9, Boschee, 9, Lish 4.

PEQUOT LAKES – Kennin 19, Loge 19, Laposky 9, Spiczka 7, Quale 6, Erickson 3.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
