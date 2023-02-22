BOYS BASKETBALL: Pequot Lakes extends winning streak with victory over Jacks

PEQUOT LAKES – The Bemidji High School boys basketball ran into red hot Pequot Lakes on Tuesday.

The Patriots extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 68-57 win over the Lumberjacks at Pequot Lakes High School.

Grant Loge and Gavin Kennin each had 19 points for Pequot Lakes (16-5). Eli Laposky, a Bemidji State men’s basketball commit, had nine points in the win.

The Jacks (13-10) had three players in double figures. Isaac Severts had a team-high 12 points. Matt Matheney knocked down three shots from behind the arc to add to his total of 11. Quinten Yeung had 10 points.

BHS hits the road again for a 7 p.m. tip at Mahtomedi on Friday, Feb. 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes , Bemidji 57

BHS 27 30 – 57

PL 35 33 – 68

BEMIDJI – Severts 12, Matheney 11, Yeung 10, Biehn 9, Boschee, 9, Lish 4.

PEQUOT LAKES – Kennin 19, Loge 19, Laposky 9, Spiczka 7, Quale 6, Erickson 3.

