99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

BOYS BASKETBALL: Moorhead outlasts Bemidji in likely final home game

Moorhead pulled away from the Bemidji High School boys basketball team on Monday night at the BHS Gymnasium.

030123.S.BP.BHSBBB Quinten Yeung.jpg
Bemidji senior Quinten Yeung (5) goes to the net during the second half against Moorhead on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 27, 2023 09:36 PM

BEMIDJI – It’s not a bad time of the year to play a competitive game against a state tournament hopeful.

The Bemidji High School boys basketball team battled with Moorhead, one of the top teams in Section 8-4A. The Spuds beat the Jacks, pulling away to a 65-50 win at the Bemidji High School Gymnasium.

“Obviously, when you play a great team like that, it’s going to get you ready for playoffs every single time,” Ethan Biehn said. “I think it’s amazing we got this game a week before playoffs. (Tonight) shows us that we’re capable of competing and winning this (Section 8-4A) tournament when we bring our best. I’m super excited to have that chance next week.”

A cold shooting spell had Bemidji (13-12) behind the eight ball early.

030123.S.BP.BHSBBB Ethan Biehn.jpg
Bemidji senior Ethan Biehn (2) dives for the ball during the first half against Moorhead on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jacks took over five minutes to see a shot fall from the field. Braden Luksik knocked down a mid-range floater at 12:38 before Isaac Severts made another over two and a half minutes later. By then, BHS trailed 15-5.

Moorhead (17-7) led by as many as 15 in the first half. Colton Hagen and Dylan Zimmerman combined for 20 of the Spuds’ first 23 points. Both finished with game-highs of 19 points.

Biehn and Jaxon Boschee brought Bemidji’s offense back from the dead late in the first half. Biehn hit the floor with 3:14 for a hard-earned offensive board. He called a timeout to avoid the jump ball, setting up a Boschee 3-pointer out of the break.

The BHS guards sparked a 13-4 run to end the first half. Dawson Lish hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left, cutting the Lumberjacks’ deficit to six.

Boschee’s deep ball was three of his 10 points on the night. The freshman guard found himself in the starting lineup in the absence of senior Dan Clusiau.

“We’re really proud of Jaxon and what he’s done,” BHS head coach Steve Thompson said. “He’s put in a lot of work to get where he’s at. For a player his age to come out and make those kinds of shots in those moments is fun to see.”

030123.S.BP.BHSBBB Jaxon Boschee.jpg
Bemidji freshman Jaxon Boschee (14) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half against Moorhead on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Moorhead stretched its 29-23 halftime lead to 49-39 with 8:20 left. Zimmerman hit a floater, capping a 6-0 run for the Spuds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lumberjacks made a late push. Matt Matheney hit a 3-pointer with 4:50 left, cutting the deficit to nine points.

Quinten Yeung thought his transition layup made it a seven-point game on Bemidji’s next possession. However, an offensive goaltending call wiped the score off the board. The official ruled Boschee touched the netting before the ball fell through the cylinder.

From there, Moorhead closed the final 3:36 on another 6-0 run.

“Moorhead is a good team, but we did a lot of really good things tonight,” Thompson said. “We just didn’t get quite enough buckets to fall for us tonight to hang in there and really put the pressure on them at the end. I told the boys after the game that it wasn’t our night tonight, but next Wednesday is the start of everything, and everything starts all over again.”

030123.S.BP.BHSBBB Matthew Matheney.jpg
Bemidji senior Matthew Matheney (21) throws a pass during the second half against Moorhead on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State and Moorhead State faced off in more ways than one Monday night. While the two NSIC North foes played for a spot in the men's conference title game in Sioux Falls, SD, two of their future players went head-to-head in the post at the BHS Gymnasium.

Severts, a BSU commit, battled with future Dragon Adam Jenkins. Not only did both sign on to play for their hometown schools, they each crossed the 1,000-point milestone during their senior seasons.

“They play on the same AAU team, so they know each other real well,” Thompson said. “Anybody that gets to see that caliber of players compete live will have a lot of fun. It’s fun to watch, and we’re lucky to have an Isaac Severts kind of guy on our team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

030123.S.BP.BHSBBB Isaac Severts, Adam Jenkins.jpg
Bemidji senior Isaac Severts (15) defends Moorhead's Adam Jenkins (40) during the second half on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

BHS will play one more regular-season game at 7:15 p.m. in Hibbing before the 8-4A playoffs begin on Mar. 8. The Jacks will hit the road for their quarterfinal matchup regardless of the outcome in their tune-up game. Section 8-4A seedings are based on the QRF standings, and will be finalized on Mar. 4.

Biehn isn’t just optimistic about Bemidji’s chances in the postseason. He’s confident.

“It truly does,” Biehn said when asked if he feels Bemidji has enough talent to beat anybody. “Every single game we’ve played in our section has been close. It shows that on any given day, any team can win. We have the power to do that. I feel like we’ve demonstrated that we’re capable of making a run.”

Moorhead 65, Bemidji 50

BHS 23 27 – 50

MOR 29 36 – 65

MOORHEAD – Hagen 19, Zimmerman 19, Jenkins 17, Griffin 3, Smith 3, Pepple 2, Zarazua 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

BEMIDJI – Severts 17, Boschee 10, Biehn 7, Lish 7, Matheney 5, Luksik 4.

030123.S.BP.BHSBBB Dawson Lish.jpg
Bemidji senior Dawson Lish (13) defends Moorhead's Dylan Zimmerman during the second half on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What To Read Next
030123.S.BP.ICERACING Lead.JPG
Sports
Penultimate day of ice races on Garfield Lake draws 33 drivers
February 27, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
Andover vs Gentry Academy_1180.jpg
Prep
Alexa Hanrahan's first career hat trick leads Gentry Academy to Class AA state title
February 26, 2023 01:07 AM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
030123.S.BP.BHSGBB Celebration.jpg
Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji wins 4th straight, 70-69 nail-biter to end regular season
February 25, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report