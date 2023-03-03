99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
BOYS BASKETBALL: Lumberjacks pour in 90 in 40-point road rout of Hibbing

Bemidji had no problem filling up the cup on Thursday in Hibbing. The Lumberjacks unleashed a torrent of baskets against the Bluejackets off 28 assists, matching their season scoring high.

By Pioneer Staff Report
March 02, 2023 10:29 PM

HIBBING -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team had no problem filling up the cup on Thursday in Hibbing.

The Lumberjacks unleashed a torrent of baskets against the Bluejackets, matching their season scoring high in a 90-46 rout.

BHS (14-12) established a 39-27 lead by halftime, but the Jacks really pulled away in the second half. The existing double-digit lead stretched to 20, then 30, then eclipsed 40 in one of Bemidji’s most dominant performances this season.

The Lumberjacks racked up 28 assists in the prolific performance, and three players scored in double figures. Isaac Severts had 21 points to lead all players, Ethan Biehn contributed 19 and Dawson Lish added 18.

Finley Cary paced Hibbing (3-22) with 15 points, and Drew Forer chipped in 14.

Now finished with the regular season, the Jacks await their Section 8-4A Tournament placement. The playoff bracket will be revealed on Saturday, and the quarterfinal round will be played at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at the high seeds.

Bemidji 90, Hibbing 46

BHS 39 51 -- 90

HIB 27 19 -- 46

BEMIDJI -- Severts 21, Biehn 19, Lish 18, Boschee 9, Yeung 8, Huesby 7, Clusiau 3, Matheney 3, Corradi 2.

HIBBING -- Cary 15, Forer 14, Boden 7, Brau 6, Aune 2, Gustafson 2.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
