BOYS BASKETBALL: Lumberjacks pour in 90 in 40-point road rout of Hibbing

HIBBING -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team had no problem filling up the cup on Thursday in Hibbing.

The Lumberjacks unleashed a torrent of baskets against the Bluejackets, matching their season scoring high in a 90-46 rout.

BHS (14-12) established a 39-27 lead by halftime, but the Jacks really pulled away in the second half. The existing double-digit lead stretched to 20, then 30, then eclipsed 40 in one of Bemidji’s most dominant performances this season.

The Lumberjacks racked up 28 assists in the prolific performance, and three players scored in double figures. Isaac Severts had 21 points to lead all players, Ethan Biehn contributed 19 and Dawson Lish added 18.

Finley Cary paced Hibbing (3-22) with 15 points, and Drew Forer chipped in 14.

Now finished with the regular season, the Jacks await their Section 8-4A Tournament placement. The playoff bracket will be revealed on Saturday, and the quarterfinal round will be played at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at the high seeds.

Bemidji 90, Hibbing 46

BHS 39 51 -- 90

HIB 27 19 -- 46

BEMIDJI -- Severts 21, Biehn 19, Lish 18, Boschee 9, Yeung 8, Huesby 7, Clusiau 3, Matheney 3, Corradi 2.

HIBBING -- Cary 15, Forer 14, Boden 7, Brau 6, Aune 2, Gustafson 2.