BOYS BASKETBALL: Lakers rock and sock Bemidji defense for 89-76 win

BEMIDJI -- Just as catastrophic as not being able to buy a bucket is an inability to get stops on defense.

The Bemidji High School boys basketball team felt the latter maxim’s wrath on Tuesday night at the BHS Gymnasium, succumbing to an 89-76 loss against Detroit Lakes.

“We just didn’t defend well enough, and we didn’t rebound well enough to win the game,” head coach Steve Thompson said. “We’ll take a look at the film and analyze what we need to be better at, specifically defensively, in order to win a game like this.”

The Lakers’ win marks their first over the Lumberjacks since 2018, and they did it by putting up more points than any Bemidji opponent has all year.

The 89 points allowed, which included 50 in the second half, stand as the most for BHS since surrendering 96 to Columbia Heights last season. The Jacks haven’t allowed that many points at home since February 2017.

“We need to be more consistent on the defensive end,” Thompson said. “We scored 76 points offensively, and that’s a good night. But on the other end, we need to get it done.”

After an early back-and-forth, Detroit Lakes (3-2) established itself with a 28-21 lead. But the margin was short-lived, because Ethan Biehn’s 3-pointer soon tied the game for Bemidji at 32-32. Yet the Lakers were persistent, closing the first half on a 7-1 run and building back up a 39-33 advantage by halftime.

Isaac Severts took over early in the second half, scoring the first 13 points of the half for BHS (2-3). His biggest basket in that stretch was an and-one layup that tied the game at 44-44.

Shortly after, he passed the scoring mantle to Jaxon Boschee. Boschee’s pull-up 3-pointer in transition kept the Lumberjacks within a point, and he soon went on his own tear by scoring 10 consecutive Bemidji points while the offense was otherwise struggling to keep pace.

“Isaac responded for us all night,” Thompson said. “I thought Ethan had great energy, and Jaxon gave us a lot off the bench. There were some bright spots for sure. We have to build upon the bright spots and just get better at the areas that we need to get better in.”

For all the offensive fireworks, though, the Lumberjacks lacked the defensive zest necessary for a complete showing.

The Lakers scored almost at will, created second chances with a dominant performance on the glass and had every answer to keep BHS from taking a second-half lead.

The Jacks were within one possession at 64-61 with eight minutes to go, but an ensuing 9-2 Detroit Lakes run opened up a double-digit lead that kept Bemidji at an arm’s length the rest of the way.

Mason Carrier’s and-one putback handed the Lakers a game-high 14-point advantage at 80-66 with 4:39 left, and the odds never drastically swung back for BHS. DL went to the free-throw line 42 times on the night and finished with 27 points at the charity stripe, largely icing away the win from there.

For the Jacks, Severts racked up 25 points, while Biehn had 22 and Boschee 16.

Carrier finished with a game-high 30 points for Detroit Lakes by scoring both at the rim and from the arc. Brandton Marsh (20 points), Devon Berg (17) and Oliver Quam (11) joined him in double figures.

Bemidji is back in action against Grand Rapids at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, back at the BHS Gymnasium.

Detroit Lakes 89, Bemidji 76

DL 39 50 -- 89

BHS 33 43 -- 76

DETROIT LAKES -- M. Carrier 30, Marsh 20, Berg 17, Quam 11, E. Carrier 5, Korth 4, Omberg 2.

BEMIDJI -- Severts 25, Biehn 22, Boschee 16, Lish 7, Clusiau 3, Yeung 3.

