BOYS BASKETBALL: Jacks seize second chance, storm past St. Cloud Apollo 90-56

BEMIDJI -- Just three days after blowing a 13-point lead to Brainerd, the Bemidji High School boys basketball team watched its 15-point advantage against St. Cloud Apollo shrink down to two measly possessions.

Flashbacks surfaced. But as a lesson, not a nightmare.

“I think flashbacks always come,” senior guard Ethan Biehn said. “But from the Brainerd game, we definitely learned a lot. We came together, we balled out and we’re developing more and more each game.”

The Lumberjacks seized the second chance, blowing out the Eagles 90-56 on Friday night at the BHS Gymnasium.

After St. Cloud Apollo clawed back within 37-31 a minute into the second half, Bemidji outscored the Eagles 53-25 the rest of the way.

“We didn’t execute our defensive plan very well in the first half,” Jacks head coach Steve Thompson said. “But at halftime, we asked for a response, to get really focused and dialed into our jobs. I thought we responded really well in the second half and put it away.”

Biehn provided the early spark for BHS (2-1). He capped a 7-0 Bemidji run and brought on a 13-6 lead with a 3-pointer, and later, his and-one layup punctuated a 10-0 burst that put the Lumberjacks ahead 27-12.

Just as the game was nearing blowout territory, Azayah Washington brought the Eagles (0-4) back to life with an avalanche of points, albeit on heavy volume shooting. Still, Washington put up 19 in the first half, including a late three to keep the game within 35-27 by halftime.

Things got more dicey for BHS early in the second half. St. Cloud Apollo’s Paris Pollard had a pair of quick layups, the second of which trimmed the difference down to 37-31.

Still, there was no panic in the Lumberjacks.

Matthew Matheney answered with a big corner 3-pointer, then Quinten Yeung and Isaac Severts added back-to-back dunks. Severts added another four points on layups to finalize the fast 11-0 run, and the ensuing 48-31 lead proved to be a decisive margin.

“We had a great talk in the locker room where we said we have to get going on and talk on defense,” Biehn said. “Obviously, you see the (final) score, over a 30-point lead, we brought it together as a whole team. It was awesome to see.”

The lead first hit 20 at 55-35 when Dawson Lish finished a fast-break layup, and then it hit 30 at 74-43 after two Jaxon Boschee free throws. It never entirely felt like a blowout -- the Eagles made BHS work for every inch -- but that made the big win all the more satisfying.

“In a home game, it’s awesome,” Biehn said. “You’ve got an amazing crowd watching you. When you get a 30-point win, it’s awesome to see. The confidence just rises up.”

Biehn and Severts finished the night with 20 points apiece, while Lish and Boschee followed with 15 and 11, respectively.

Washington led all scorers with 29 points for St. Cloud Apollo.

Next up, Bemidji will challenge Alexandria at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Alex. But the Jacks rightfully savored Friday’s strong performance after the final buzzer went off.

“We can score in bunches. We’ve done it a few times now, and I’m excited about that,” Thompson said. “It’s wonderful to get out in front of your home crowd, perform well and put up a lot of points. The smiles are well deserved.”

Bemidji 90, St. Cloud Apollo 56

SCA 27 29 -- 56

BHS 35 55 -- 90

ST. CLOUD APOLLO -- Washington 29, Pollard 7, Jackson 6, Rogers 5, Puoch 4, Montescarlos 3, Adosh 2.

BEMIDJI -- Biehn 20, Severts 20, Lish 15, Boschee 11, Matheney 7, Clusiau 5, Yeung 5, Luksik 3, Howard-Dunn 2, Stone 2.

