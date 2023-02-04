99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
BOYS BASKETBALL: Hawks edge out Lumberjacks in tight battle

The Bemidji High School boys basketball team came up one possession short in Hermantown on Friday night.

Hermantown tops Bemidji
Hermantown's Abe Soumis, 10, goes up for a layup over the defense of Bemidji's Isaac Severts, 15, and Quinten Yeung in the Hawks' one-point win Friday in Hermantown.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
February 03, 2023 11:12 PM
HERMANTOWN — Hermantown standouts Blake Schmitz and Abe Soumis both put up big nights, but at the end of the Hawks’ game against Bemidji Friday it was the role players that put their team over the top.

Trailing 77-75 with less than a minute remaining, Drew Schmitz — Blake’s twin brother — drained a pair of free throws, and after another Bemidji bucket on the other end, Peyton Menzel hit a 3-pointer to give the Hawks a 80-79 win in the closing seconds. The Lumberjacks had a last-chance, desperation heave with .8 seconds remaining, but the inbounds pass was intercepted by Nathan Hill to clinch the Hawks win — avenging a 78-76 loss at Bemidji on Jan. 17.

The Hawks led 75-67 with about three minutes to play, but Bemidji’s Isaac Severts and Ethan Biehn helped engineer a rally to take the lead until Drew Schmitz and Menzel came through with the clutch makes.

“We knew we had a hot hand in Peyton who had hit two out of three at that point,” Hermantown coach Andy Fenske said. “We drew up our play, they collapsed on Blake — which we were anticipating them doing — and Peyton had it on the corner on the kickout and knocked down that 3 to give us the lead again. That was huge for us, but hopefully for him, too, to understand that we’ve got confidence in him and almost all our other guys too.”

Hermantown tops Bemidji
Hermantown's Abe Soumis goes up for a shot in the first half over Bemidji on Friday in Hermantown. The Hawks won 80-79.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Menzel finished with 14 points, while Blake Schmitz led all scorers with 25 points and Soumis finished with 23.

Bemidji head coach Steve Thompson said he thought his team played well down the stretch, but Hermantown came through with the shot at the right time.

“I don’t know that anything went wrong other than they made a big shot at the end,” Thompson said. “We had an opportunity with the ball and it just didn’t work out, but it was a great basketball game with two very good basketball teams going at it and, unfortunately, we came up one point short.”

Severts had eight boards to go with his 24 points. Biehn had 16 points and six assists. Quinten Yeung came up two rebounds shy of a double-double to go with his 12 points. Dawson Lish led the way on the glass with nine boards, while Dan Clusiau had seven assists.

Hermantown tops Bemidji
Bemidji's Isaac Severts goes up for a shot past the defense of Hermantown's Drew Schmitz in the Hawks home win on Friday in Hermantown.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

“Isaac and Ethan have been performing at a high level all season long,” Thompson said. “We want the ball in their hands at the end of games and as many touches as they can get throughout the game. They both played really well tonight, as did a lot of our guys coming off the bench contributing in a number of different ways.”

Bemidji (11-7) will travel to Perham for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Hermantown 80, Bemidji 79

BHS 41 38 – 79

HER 35 45 – 80

BEMIDJI – Severts 24, Biehn 16, Yeung 12, Lish 12, Boschee 11, Luksik 2, Clusiau 2.

HERMANTOWN – Soumis 24, B. Schmitz 23, Menzel 11, Sundland 11, D. Schmitz 7, Hill 3, Lundeen 1.

Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
