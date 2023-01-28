STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
BOYS BASKETBALL: Fast-starting Jacks take down previously 13-1 Thief River Falls

Senior guard Ethan Biehn made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points before halftime, leading the Lumberjacks to an 18-point intermission advantage.

020123.S.BP.BHSBBB Ethan Biehn.jpg
Bemidji senior Ethan Biehn (2) dribbles with the ball during the first half against Thief River Falls on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 27, 2023 10:20 PM
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team erupted for 39 first-half points and went on to hand Thief River Falls its second loss of the season, a 68-50 decision on Friday night at the BHS Gymnasium.

Senior guard Ethan Biehn made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points before halftime, leading the Lumberjacks to an 18-point intermission advantage. Biehn finished with a game-high 25 points. Isaac Severts added 10 of his 16 points in the first half.

020123.S.BP.BHSBBB Isaac Severts.jpg
Bemidji senior Isaac Severts (15) reaches for the ball during the first half against Thief River Falls on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

It was the fourth straight win for Bemidji, which improved to 10-6 on the season. Biehn added three assists and three steals. Severts grabbed six rebounds and had four assists. Quinten Yeung added seven points and 10 rebounds. Dawson Lish added eight rebounds.

Thief River Falls, which entered the game with a 13-1 record, got 17 points from Jack Manning.

020123.S.BP.BHSBBB Defense.jpg
The Lumberjacks defend the ball during the first half against Thief River Falls on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji will host West Fargo (N.D.) at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, back at the BHS gym.

Bemidji 68, Thief River Falls 50

TRF 21 29 -- 50

BHS 39 29 -- 68

THIEF RIVER FALLS -- Manning 17, J. Rosendahl 15, McDougall 4, Friedrich 4, Wilcox 3, Lutz 3, C. Rosendahl 2, Rantanen 2.

BEMIDJI -- Biehn 25, Severts 16, Yeung 7, Boschee 7, Matheney 6, Lish 4, Howard-Dunn 3.

020123.S.BP.BHSBBB Jaxon Boschee.jpg
Bemidji freshman Jaxon Boschee (14) looks to pass the ball during the first half against Thief River Falls on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
020123.S.BP.BHSBBB Fans.jpg
The Bemidji student section cheers after senior Isaac Severts scored a 3-pointer during the first half against Thief River Falls on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
020123.S.BP.BHSBBB Quinten Yeung.jpg
Bemidji senior Quinten Yeung (5) makes a drive to the net during the first half against Thief River Falls on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

