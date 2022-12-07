BOYS BASKETBALL: Brainerd rallies from 13 down to beat Bemidji 65-61

BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team was in the driver's seat on Tuesday night, but a 13-point lead slipped out of their grasp in an eventual 65-61 road loss to Brainerd.

The Lumberjacks (1-1) led by a baker’s dozen in the first half, and the double-digit difference held serve at 36-25 by halftime. But then the Warriors (2-0) came back, outscoring BHS 40-25 over the final 18 minutes to pull off the comeback win.

Isaac Severts paced Bemidji with a game-high 23 points. Ethan Biehn, Dan Clusiau and Dawson Lish all added to the cause with 10 points apiece, as well.

Eli Hoelz put up 20 points for Brainerd, and Luke Diem added another 15. Nick Evanson and John Pecarich also posted 12 points each for the Warriors.

The Jacks will try to right the ship with a 7:15 p.m. game against St. Cloud Apollo on Friday, Dec. 9, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Brainerd 65, Bemidji 61

BEM 36 25 -- 61

BRD 25 40 -- 65

BEMIDJI -- Severts 23, Biehn 10, Clusiau 10, Lish 10, Yueng 5, Matheney 3.

BRAINERD -- Hoelz 20, Diem 15, Evanson 12, Pecarich 12, Benson 2, Hennessey 2, Merseth 2.