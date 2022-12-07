SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

BOYS BASKETBALL: Brainerd rallies from 13 down to beat Bemidji 65-61

Isaac Severts paced Bemidji with a game-high 23 points. Ethan Biehn, Dan Clusiau and Dawson Lish all added to the cause with 10 points apiece, as well.

BHS_basketball web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 06, 2022 11:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team was in the driver's seat on Tuesday night, but a 13-point lead slipped out of their grasp in an eventual 65-61 road loss to Brainerd.

The Lumberjacks (1-1) led by a baker’s dozen in the first half, and the double-digit difference held serve at 36-25 by halftime. But then the Warriors (2-0) came back, outscoring BHS 40-25 over the final 18 minutes to pull off the comeback win.

Isaac Severts paced Bemidji with a game-high 23 points. Ethan Biehn, Dan Clusiau and Dawson Lish all added to the cause with 10 points apiece, as well.

Eli Hoelz put up 20 points for Brainerd, and Luke Diem added another 15. Nick Evanson and John Pecarich also posted 12 points each for the Warriors.

The Jacks will try to right the ship with a 7:15 p.m. game against St. Cloud Apollo on Friday, Dec. 9, at the BHS Gymnasium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd 65, Bemidji 61

BEM 36 25 -- 61

BRD 25 40 -- 65

BEMIDJI -- Severts 23, Biehn 10, Clusiau 10, Lish 10, Yueng 5, Matheney 3.

BRAINERD -- Hoelz 20, Diem 15, Evanson 12, Pecarich 12, Benson 2, Hennessey 2, Merseth 2.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSBOYS BASKETBALL
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
122422.S.BP.BHSGHKY2 Lumberjacks.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Dreher’s goal breaks Bemidji scoring drought, but Roseau snatches OT stunner
The Lumberjacks had a 1-0 lead and seemed poised to sweep the Rams on the season for the first time in over a decade. But history doesn't often change without a fight.
December 22, 2022 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
121022.S.BP.BHSGBB Kristen McRae.jpg
Prep
Passing the axe: Kristen McRae, Troy Hendricks working in tandem for Jacks’ transition
Hendricks will officially end his tenure on Dec. 22, and for much of the month, he’s been phasing himself out of the AD’s office and phasing McRae in.
December 21, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
122422.S.BP.BHSBSWIM Kellen Knutson.JPG
Prep
BOYS SWIMMING: 7 Lumberjacks combine for 7 event wins in Detroit Lakes dual
The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team had success from all sorts of sources on Tuesday night.
December 20, 2022 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: 3rd period comeback gives Bemidji first road win in EGF since 2012
For the first time since 2012, the Bemidji High School boys hockey team is returning home from East Grand Forks with a win.
December 20, 2022 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report