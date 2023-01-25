BOYS BASKETBALL: Biehn sparks Bemidji’s 56-54 road win over St. Cloud Tech

ST. CLOUD -- Senior guard Ethan Biehn poured in 24 points and had eight steals Tuesday night to lead the Bemidji High School boys basketball team to a 56-54 victory over St. Cloud Tech.

Isaac Severts, coming off a game where he topped the 1,000-point mark in his four-year Lumberjack career, added 11 points. Braden Luksik had nine rebounds and Dan Clusiau contributed seven assists as the Jacks (9-6) won their third straight game.

Warsame Mahat led the Tigers (8-7) with 18 points.

Bemidji returns home for a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday against Thief River Falls.

Bemidji 56, St. Cloud Tech 54

BHS 34 22 -- 56

SCT 26 28 -- 54

BEMIDJI -- Biehn 24, Severts 11, Lish 8, Boschee 6, Luksik 5, Corradi 2.

ST. CLOUD TECH -- Mahat 18, Simmons 13, Easley 11, Harris 4, Lieser 4, Nikolas 3, Fenstad 1.