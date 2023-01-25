STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
BOYS BASKETBALL: Biehn sparks Bemidji’s 56-54 road win over St. Cloud Tech

Isaac Severts added 11 points. Braden Luksik had nine rebounds and Dan Clusiau contributed seven assists as the Jacks (9-6) won their third straight game.

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 24, 2023 09:46 PM
ST. CLOUD -- Senior guard Ethan Biehn poured in 24 points and had eight steals Tuesday night to lead the Bemidji High School boys basketball team to a 56-54 victory over St. Cloud Tech.

Isaac Severts, coming off a game where he topped the 1,000-point mark in his four-year Lumberjack career, added 11 points. Braden Luksik had nine rebounds and Dan Clusiau contributed seven assists as the Jacks (9-6) won their third straight game.

Warsame Mahat led the Tigers (8-7) with 18 points.

Bemidji returns home for a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday against Thief River Falls.

Bemidji 56, St. Cloud Tech 54 

BHS 34 22 -- 56

SCT 26 28 -- 54

BEMIDJI -- Biehn 24, Severts 11, Lish 8, Boschee 6, Luksik 5, Corradi 2.

ST. CLOUD TECH -- Mahat 18, Simmons 13, Easley 11, Harris 4, Lieser 4, Nikolas 3, Fenstad 1.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
