BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji's Section 8-4A semifinal postponed to Wednesday

The Bemidji High School boys basketball team will have to wait a bit longer to face off against top-seeded Buffalo.

030123.S.BP.BHSBBB Ethan Biehn.jpg
Bemidji senior Ethan Biehn (2) dives for the ball during the first half against Moorhead on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 10, 2023 11:46 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School boys basketball team will have a wait a bit longer to face off against top-seeded Buffalo.

The Lumberjacks' Section 8-4A semifinal game against the Bison originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Wednesday, BHS announced on Friday. Potential inclement weather was named as the reason for the postponement.

The new tipoff time will be 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, in Buffalo. Should the Jacks (15-12) emerge victorious over the Bison (21-6), they would advance to the section final, which has been moved from Thursday.

The newly scheduled date for the Section 8-4A final is Friday, March 17, at a neutral site to be determined.

