BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji's Section 8-4A semifinal postponed to Wednesday

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School boys basketball team will have a wait a bit longer to face off against top-seeded Buffalo.

The Lumberjacks' Section 8-4A semifinal game against the Bison originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Wednesday, BHS announced on Friday. Potential inclement weather was named as the reason for the postponement.

The new tipoff time will be 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, in Buffalo. Should the Jacks (15-12) emerge victorious over the Bison (21-6), they would advance to the section final, which has been moved from Thursday.

The newly scheduled date for the Section 8-4A final is Friday, March 17, at a neutral site to be determined.