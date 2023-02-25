BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji struggles to keep up with Mahtomedi in road defeat

MAHTOMEDI – The Bemidji High School boys basketball team had a tough time down in the Twin Cities on Friday night.

Facing an excellent Mahtomedi team on the road, the Lumberjacks stayed within striking distance after the first half, keeping the deficit near 10. But the Zephyrs ran away with the second frame, outscoring the Jacks by almost 20 to seal an 80-50 win.

BHS (13-11) remained close with Mahtomedi in the first half, down just 45-33 after one frame. Isaac Severts scored 12 points in the opening half, and Braden Luksik contributed nine.

But the Zephyrs (21-3) turned up their defensive intensity in the final frame, holding Bemidji to just 17 points while scoring 35 themselves to pull away.

Severts led the Lumberjacks with 22, trailed by Luksik’s nine. Will Underwood led Mahtomedi with 24 points, and Cole Armitage chipped in 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jacks return the the floor to face Moorhead at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Mahtomedi 80, Bemidji 50

BHS 33 17 -- 50

MTM 45 35 -- 80

BEMIDJI -- Severts 22, Luksik 9, Boschee 6, Yeung 6, Biehn 2, Lish 2, Matheney 2, Riewer 1.

MAHTOMEDI -- Underwood 24, Armitage 13, Carlson 11, McCleery 11, Ecker 6, Beck 4, Breien 2, M. Holley 2, T. Holley 2.