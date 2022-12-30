BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji repels Magic to open Breakdown Tip Off Classic

COLLEGEVILLE -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team emerged victorious over Monticello on Thursday in Collegeville, opening its run at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic with a tight 69-64 win.

The Lumberjacks built a sizable 34-26 lead heading into halftime, but the Magic had a trick up their sleeve in the second half. Monticello cut into Bemidji’s advantage with a 38-35 edge in the second frame, but the initial deficit was too much for the Magic to make disappear.

Isaac Severts paced BHS (4-3) with 18 points on balanced scoring, compiling 10 points in the first half and eight in the second. Ethan Biehn poured in 16 points, including two 3-pointers and 10 points in the second frame. Quinten Yeung contributed eight points and nine rebounds for a near double-double, and Severts added five assists to his team-leading point total.

Brayden Dollard led Monticello with 21 points, while Ryan Schyma (12) and Patrick Shobe (11) also eclipsed double digits for the Magic (0-5).

The Jacks wrap up the tournament against Blaine at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, back in Collegeville.

Bemidji 69, Monticello 64

BHS 34 35 -- 69

MTC 26 38 -- 64

BEMIDJI -- Severts 18, Biehn 16, Yeung 8, Clusiau 6, Lish 6, Matheney 6, Boschee 5, Luksik 4.

MONTICELLO -- Dollard 21, Schyma 12, Shobe 11, Obiri 10, Katzenberger 8, Soroko 2.