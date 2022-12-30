99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji repels Magic to open Breakdown Tip Off Classic

Isaac Severts paced BHS (4-3) with 18 points on balanced scoring, while Ethan Biehn poured in 16 points. Quinten Yeung contributed eight points and nine rebounds for a near double-double.

BHS_basketball web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 29, 2022 09:26 PM
COLLEGEVILLE -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team emerged victorious over Monticello on Thursday in Collegeville, opening its run at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic with a tight 69-64 win.

The Lumberjacks built a sizable 34-26 lead heading into halftime, but the Magic had a trick up their sleeve in the second half. Monticello cut into Bemidji’s advantage with a 38-35 edge in the second frame, but the initial deficit was too much for the Magic to make disappear.

Isaac Severts paced BHS (4-3) with 18 points on balanced scoring, compiling 10 points in the first half and eight in the second. Ethan Biehn poured in 16 points, including two 3-pointers and 10 points in the second frame. Quinten Yeung contributed eight points and nine rebounds for a near double-double, and Severts added five assists to his team-leading point total.

Brayden Dollard led Monticello with 21 points, while Ryan Schyma (12) and Patrick Shobe (11) also eclipsed double digits for the Magic (0-5).

The Jacks wrap up the tournament against Blaine at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, back in Collegeville.

Bemidji 69, Monticello 64 

BHS 34 35 -- 69

MTC 26 38 -- 64

BEMIDJI -- Severts 18, Biehn 16, Yeung 8, Clusiau 6, Lish 6, Matheney 6, Boschee 5, Luksik 4.

MONTICELLO -- Dollard 21, Schyma 12, Shobe 11, Obiri 10, Katzenberger 8, Soroko 2.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
