BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji holds off late Hermantown rally to post 78-76 win

BEMIDJI -- With scoring leader Isaac Severts on the bench in foul trouble for more than half the game, the Bemidji High School boys basketball team needed help from others Tuesday night at the BHS Fieldhouse.

The Lumberjacks also needed some good fortune in the final minute as they held off scrappy Hermantown 78-76 to move to 7-6 on the season. The victory wasn’t sealed until a last-second 3-point shot by the Hawks’ Blake Schmitz bounced off the rim. It was only the second loss in 11 games for the visitors, whose starting lineup includes four players from a team that made it to state last year.

“The beauty of this is that Isaac sat at least half of the game and we were able to beat a state tournament team,” said Bemidji coach Steve Thompson. “It was a fun night.”

Senior Ethan Biehn led the Jacks with 18 points, including four clutch free throws in the final minute. Freshman Jaxon Boschee nailed four 3-point shots and added 14 points. Seniors Quinten Yueng, Dan Clusiau and Dawson Lish all picked up the slack with Severts on the bench.

“There’s always pressure when a teammate has extra fouls,” Biehn said. “I’ve been in that situation before and my teammates had to step up for me. It’s pressure on all of us, and all of them stepped up. I’m super grateful for that.”

Severts did manage to score 13 points, leaving him 21 short of the 1,000-point mark in his four-year career. His next chance to hit the milestone will come at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when Bemidji hosts Hibbing.

“We’re definitely going to be on the lookout for that,” Biehn said, “and we’re going to show him a great time when he hits it. It’s going to be a blast.”

Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that Severts is one of 36 seniors on the watch list for the Mr. Basketball Award.

But this night, he spent much of the game on the bench after picking up two early fouls in the first half, another early in the second half and his fourth with 10:30 remaining.

The Jacks didn’t flinch, however. They went on a 16-4 run to close the first half with a 40-29 lead, and later had a 15-5 spurt to go ahead 69-51 thanks to a pair of Boschee 3-pointers and two quick scores by Clusiau.

Hermantown scored the next nine before Severts swished a 3-pointer and Yueng banked in a nice feed from Boschee to make it 74-60. The Hawks put the next 10 points on the board to set up a frantic finish.

Biehn’s two free throws made it 76-70 with a minute left. Hawks scoring leader Broc Sundland answered with a 3-pointer, and after a steal, Drew Schmitz added a free throw to bring the Hawks within 76-74. Yueng skied to rebound Schmitz’s off-target second shot, and that set up Biehn for two more free throws with 12 seconds left.

Blake Schmitz tipped in a rebound with two seconds on the clock, and Bemidji turned the ball over on the ensuing in-bounds play, setting up Schmitz’s last-second attempt.

“They had a little comeback there, but we proved that if adversity comes we can pull it off,” Biehn said.

Bemidji 78, Hermantown 76

HER 29 47 -- 76

BHS 40 38 -- 78

HERMANTOWN -- Sundland 22, Soumis 16, B. Schmitz 15, Menzel 11, Hill 5, D. Schmitz 5, Christianson 2.

BEMIDJI -- Biehn 16, Boschee 14, Severts 13, Yueng 11, Clusiau 8, Lish 7, Matheney 5, Luksik 4.

