BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji falls 70-63 against undefeated Hornets

BIG LAKE -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team couldn’t quite topple Big Lake on Saturday, falling by a 70-63 final on the road.

The Lumberjacks got 18 points out of Ethan Biehn and 16 points out of Isaac Severts -- including a dozen from Severts in the second half -- but they still fell a few possessions shy of clinching their first winning streak of the season.

Bemidji (2-2) trailed 36-33 at halftime, and the Hornets (4-0) fended the Lumberjacks off in the second half with a 34-30 advantage over the final 18 minutes.

Jaxon Boschee also finished in double figures with 11 points for the Jacks. Mitchell Hill and Owen Layton led Big Lake with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Bemidji will return home to host Detroit Lakes at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the BHS Gymnasium.

Big Lake 70, Bemidji 63

BEM 33 30 -- 63

BL 36 34 -- 70

BEMIDJI -- Biehn 18, Severts 16, Boschee 11, Clusiau 5, Lish 4, Luksik 3, Matheney 3, Yeung 3.

BIG LAKE -- Hill 15, O. Layton 12, Kunz 10, K. Layton 10, Maruska 10, Wilczek 9, Johnson 2, Terlinden 2.