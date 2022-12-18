SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji falls 70-63 against undefeated Hornets

The Bemidji High School boys basketball team couldn’t quite topple Big Lake on Saturday, falling by a 70-63 final on the road.

BHS_basketball web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 17, 2022
BIG LAKE -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team couldn’t quite topple Big Lake on Saturday, falling by a 70-63 final on the road.

The Lumberjacks got 18 points out of Ethan Biehn and 16 points out of Isaac Severts -- including a dozen from Severts in the second half -- but they still fell a few possessions shy of clinching their first winning streak of the season.

Bemidji (2-2) trailed 36-33 at halftime, and the Hornets (4-0) fended the Lumberjacks off in the second half with a 34-30 advantage over the final 18 minutes.

Jaxon Boschee also finished in double figures with 11 points for the Jacks. Mitchell Hill and Owen Layton led Big Lake with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Bemidji will return home to host Detroit Lakes at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the BHS Gymnasium.

Big Lake 70, Bemidji 63

BEM 33 30 -- 63

BL 36 34 -- 70

BEMIDJI -- Biehn 18, Severts 16, Boschee 11, Clusiau 5, Lish 4, Luksik 3, Matheney 3, Yeung 3.

BIG LAKE -- Hill 15, O. Layton 12, Kunz 10, K. Layton 10, Maruska 10, Wilczek 9, Johnson 2, Terlinden 2.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
