BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji defense shuts down Fighting Saints in 63-34 win

ST. FRANCIS -- It wasn’t much fun to play offense against the Bemidji High School boys basketball team on Friday.

The Lumberjacks shut down St. Francis in the second half, only allowing 11 points in the frame and cruising to a dominant 63-34 win in St. Francis.

BHS (5-4) worked its way to a slight 27-23 halftime lead, but it was the second half that made the biggest difference. Bemidji allowed just five field goals -- and zero free-throw attempts -- over the final 18 minutes and outscored the Fighting Saints (3-6) by a 36-11 margin after halftime.

Ethan Biehn outscored St. Francis all on his own in the second half, scoring 13 points en route to a game-high 19 alongside five assists and four steals. Isaac Severts chipped in another 13 points on the night, while Dawson Lish added nine. Quinten Yeung had eight points and 12 rebounds, as well.

Matthew Bothun paced the Fighting Saints with 14 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jacks return to the road for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff against Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Grand Rapids.

Bemidji 63, St. Francis 34

BHS 27 36 -- 63

SF 23 11 -- 34

BEMIDJI -- Biehn 19, Severts 13, Lish 9, Yeung 8, Clusiau 6, Boschee 5, Matheney 3.

ST. FRANCIS -- Bothun 14, W. Johnson 7, Skogquist 6, Stone 5, C. Peterson 2.