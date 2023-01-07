99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji defense shuts down Fighting Saints in 63-34 win

Bemidji allowed just five field goals -- and zero free-throw attempts -- over the final 18 minutes and outscored the Fighting Saints by a 36-11 margin after halftime.

BHS_basketball web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 06, 2023 09:09 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. FRANCIS -- It wasn’t much fun to play offense against the Bemidji High School boys basketball team on Friday.

The Lumberjacks shut down St. Francis in the second half, only allowing 11 points in the frame and cruising to a dominant 63-34 win in St. Francis.

BHS (5-4) worked its way to a slight 27-23 halftime lead, but it was the second half that made the biggest difference. Bemidji allowed just five field goals -- and zero free-throw attempts -- over the final 18 minutes and outscored the Fighting Saints (3-6) by a 36-11 margin after halftime.

Ethan Biehn outscored St. Francis all on his own in the second half, scoring 13 points en route to a game-high 19 alongside five assists and four steals. Isaac Severts chipped in another 13 points on the night, while Dawson Lish added nine. Quinten Yeung had eight points and 12 rebounds, as well.

Matthew Bothun paced the Fighting Saints with 14 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jacks return to the road for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff against Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Grand Rapids.

Bemidji 63, St. Francis 34

BHS 27 36 -- 63

SF 23 11 -- 34

BEMIDJI -- Biehn 19, Severts 13, Lish 9, Yeung 8, Clusiau 6, Boschee 5, Matheney 3.

ST. FRANCIS -- Bothun 14, W. Johnson 7, Skogquist 6, Stone 5, C. Peterson 2.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSBOYS BASKETBALL
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
BHS_Wrestling web art.jpg
Prep
WRESTLING: Bemidji sweeps tri meet in Alexandria as 8 Lumberjacks go 2-0
Gabe Morin (113 pounds), Nick Strand (120), Alec Newby (138), Dane Jorgensen (160), Seth Newby (170), Spencer Ness (195), Parker Orvik (220) and Tom Paquette (285) all had productive days on the mat.
January 05, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
010723.S.BP.BHSGBB Gracee Bieber.jpg
Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Offense stalls out on Bemidji in 49-36 loss to Storm
Bemidji struggled to produce points all night on Thursday, plagued by two extended dry spells that bookended a 49-36 loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice at the BHS Gymnasium.
January 05, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
010723.S.BP.BHSBHKY Celebration.jpg
Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: Knutson, Neadeau score twice as Jacks win 4th in a row, 6th of 7
The Lumberjacks kept streaking on Thursday at the Bemidji Community Arena, dispatching visiting Little Falls 5-0 to win their fourth consecutive contest and sixth in the last seven games.
January 05, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG-1942.jpg
Prep
Jayson Shaugabay closing in on T.J. Oshie's Warroad scoring mark
Shaugabay has 236 career varsity points for the Warriors. He is five away from matching Oshie's 241.
January 04, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman