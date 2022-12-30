BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji can’t keep pace with Blaine offense to close out invite

COLLEGEVILLE – The Bemidji High School boys basketball team had a prolific first half on Friday in Collegeville, scoring 43 points against Blaine at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic.

The only problem? Blaine scored four more, riding that 47-point opening frame plus a 40-point second half to a 87-75 win over the Lumberjacks.

The Bengals raced out of the gates with their 47-point first half, and BHS nearly kept pace. The Jacks trailed by just four at halftime thanks to the efforts of Isaac Severts, who had 16 first-half points. Dan Clusiau also hit two 3-pointers in the frame, as did Ethan Biehn.

But Bemidji couldn’t keep it up in the second half, and Blaine pulled away. The Bengals tore up another 40-point half on the strength of 13 points from Etnah Pettis, including four threes, while the Lumberjacks managed just 32 as a group.

Severts led BHS with 21 points on the day, while Biehn and Matthew Matheney also reached double digits with 10 points each.

Pettis paced Blaine (4-4) by pouring in 27, with Ryan Bohlman (17 points) and Alvin Payne (16) joining him in double figures.

Bemidji (4-4) returns to the court against St. Francis at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, in St. Francis.

Blaine 87, Bemidji 75

BEM 43 32 -- 75

BLN 47 40 -- 87

BEMIDJI -- Severts 21, Biehn 10, Matheney 10, Lish 8, Yeung 8, Clusiau 6, Luksik 3.

BLAINE -- Pettis 27, Bohlman 17, Payne 16, Lyon 12, Pekos 8, Schasted 7.