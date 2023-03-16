BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji blitzed by top-seeded Buffalo in Section 8-4A semis

BUFFALO -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team found itself in a big hole early on Wednesday night in Buffalo.

Right out of the gates in the two teams’ Section 8-4A semifinal matchup, the Bison showcased the pedigree that made them the top-seeded group in the section. In a blink, Buffalo went up 16-2, putting the Lumberjacks’ hopes of a comeback in dire straits.

That deficit proved to be a harbinger of things to come. The Bison built on their early advantage and rode a red-hot offensive attack to a 86-58 win that ended Bemidji’s season.

The Bison (22-6) built their double-digit lead very early on and extended the advantage from there. Though the Jacks (15-13) trimmed the early deficit to seven, Buffalo went up 19 by halftime.

Bemidji cut into that margin with a run of second-half buckets by Isaac Severts, but the Lumberjacks couldn’t get back within single digits. The Bison continued to score at a thunderous rate, putting up 38 points in the second half to approach 90 for the game.

Severts led Bemidji with 17 points in the final game of his BHS career, 15 of which came in the second half. Fellow senior Ethan Biehn pitched in 15 for the Jacks, and senior Quinten Yeung also reached double figures with 10 points.

Buffalo star senior guard Nate Dahl led all scorers with 21 points. He had plenty of help, too, as Grady Guida (17), Brody Wishart (17) and Kai Penney (11) all scored in double figures.

The Lumberjacks graduate seniors Biehn, Dan Clusiau, Ben Corradi, Adrian Howard-Dunn, Dawson Lish, Matt Matheney, Severts and Yeung from the program.

Buffalo 86, Bemidji 58

BHS 29 29 -- 58

BUF 48 38 -- 86

BEMIDJI -- Severts 17, Biehn 15, Yeung 10, Boschee 6, Lish 3, Luksik 3, Matheney 2, Oelrich 2.

BUFFALO -- Dahl 21, Guida 17, Wishart 17, Penney 11, Friesz 7, Torgrimson 5, Bakeberg 3, Sorenson 3, Mahannah 2.