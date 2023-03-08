BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji blasts Elk River down the stretch, advances to 8-4A semis

ELK RIVER -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team came up clutch on Tuesday night in Elk River.

Facing fourth-seeded Elk River in the Section 8-4A Quarterfinals, fifth-seeded Bemidji battled in a tight game with the Elks, unable to edge out a decided advantage – until the final minutes. Over the final third of the second half, the Lumberjacks outscored Elk River 14-1, turning a slim lead into a runaway 64-49 win.

With the victory – its first playoff triumph since 2020 – BHS advances to face top-seeded Buffalo in the section semifinals on Saturday.

The two teams were deadlocked after the first 18 minutes, with each squad posting 26 points in the first half. Isaac Severts paced the Jacks (15-12) with nine points in the opening frame, and Dawson Lish hit two 3-pointers.

Bemidji then remained more or less level with the Elks (12-15) for much of the second half before turning on the jets late. Severts once again powered the Lumberjacks, pouring in 15 points in the final frame to help BHS pull away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Severts’ 24 led all scorers, while Lish added 14 for Bemidji to buttress Severts’ efforts. Matt Matheney added nine points, and Quinten Yeung chipped in six.

Cade Osterman paced Elk River with 17 points, followed by Carson Haack with 15. TJ Caouette contributed 11.

The Jacks face the Bison at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, in Buffalo.

Bemidji 64, Elk River 49

BHS 26 38 -- 64

ER 26 23 -- 49

BEMIDJI -- Severts 24, Lish 14, Matheney 9, Yeung 6, Biehn 4, Clusiau 4, Luksik 3.

ELK RIVER -- Osterman 17, Haack 15, Caouette 11, Harris 3, Van Drehle 2, Lachmiller 1.