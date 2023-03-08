99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji blasts Elk River down the stretch, advances to 8-4A semis

With the victory – its first playoff triumph since 2020 – Bemidji advances to face top-seeded Buffalo in the section semifinals on Saturday.

BHS_basketball web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 07, 2023 09:37 PM

ELK RIVER -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team came up clutch on Tuesday night in Elk River.

Facing fourth-seeded Elk River in the Section 8-4A Quarterfinals, fifth-seeded Bemidji battled in a tight game with the Elks, unable to edge out a decided advantage – until the final minutes. Over the final third of the second half, the Lumberjacks outscored Elk River 14-1, turning a slim lead into a runaway 64-49 win.

With the victory – its first playoff triumph since 2020 – BHS advances to face top-seeded Buffalo in the section semifinals on Saturday.

The two teams were deadlocked after the first 18 minutes, with each squad posting 26 points in the first half. Isaac Severts paced the Jacks (15-12) with nine points in the opening frame, and Dawson Lish hit two 3-pointers.

Bemidji then remained more or less level with the Elks (12-15) for much of the second half before turning on the jets late. Severts once again powered the Lumberjacks, pouring in 15 points in the final frame to help BHS pull away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Severts’ 24 led all scorers, while Lish added 14 for Bemidji to buttress Severts’ efforts. Matt Matheney added nine points, and Quinten Yeung chipped in six.

Cade Osterman paced Elk River with 17 points, followed by Carson Haack with 15. TJ Caouette contributed 11.

The Jacks face the Bison at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, in Buffalo.

Bemidji 64, Elk River 49

BHS 26 38 -- 64

ER 26 23 -- 49

BEMIDJI -- Severts 24, Lish 14, Matheney 9, Yeung 6, Biehn 4, Clusiau 4, Luksik 3.

ELK RIVER -- Osterman 17, Haack 15, Caouette 11, Harris 3, Van Drehle 2, Lachmiller 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
031123.S.BP.CLBGBB Gabby Fineday.jpg
Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Fosston halts Cass Lake-Bena's section 3-peat bid in semifinal round
March 07, 2023 08:43 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Hermantown vs Alexandria_0646.jpg
Prep
It's time for The Tourney, Minnesota's premier high school event
March 07, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
102321.S.BP.BHSFOOT Gianna McKeon.jpg
Prep
‘I was lucky enough to call him my friend:' Jim McKeon leaves a legacy of love on and off the field
March 07, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado