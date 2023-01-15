BOYS BASKETBALL: After big Jacks first half, Elks put up 41 to grasp road win

BEMIDJI -- Elk River’s big second half was slightly better than the Bemidji High School boys basketball team’s big first half on Saturday at the BHS Gymnasium.

The Elks scored 41 points after halftime and left town with a 67-63 win, negating the Jacks’ 14-point halftime lead.

Bemidji (6-6) outscored Elk River (5-4) 40-26 in the first half behind a 12-point effort by Isaac Severts and nine more from Ethan Biehn, but the Lumberjacks managed only 23 points after the break.

Severts finished with 21 points for Bemidji. Biehn added 16 and Braden Luksik scored eight.

Elk River’s Cade Osterman, held to five points in the first half, exploded for 19 in the second to claim top scoring honors in the game.

The Jacks next host Hermantown at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the BHS gym.

Elk River 67, Bemidji 63

ER 26 41 -- 67

BHS 40 23 -- 63

ELK RIVER -- Osterman 24, Haack 14, Balisidya 12, Lachmiller 6, Badio 5, Stenerson 3, Spanier 2.

BEMIDJI -- Severts 21, Biehn 16, Luksik 8, Matheney 5, Boschee 5, Yeung 4, Clusiau 2, Lish 2.