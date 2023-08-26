Bemidji’s second-half fizzle opens door for Sartell’s comeback

BEMIDJI – The first game of any season usually involves some ironing of kinks. However, that process cost the Bemidji High School boys soccer team a match it felt like it should’ve won.

The Lumberjacks controlled play against Sartell for the first 40 minutes, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime. But the Sabres’ second-half surge left BHS with a frustrating 2-1 loss.

Most of Bemidji’s players competed in 21 games together on a U19 summer team, making Friday’s woes at Bemidji Middle School a little more head-scratching.

“We play in the toughest class in the state,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “I would say that top to bottom in this section, there’s nobody that will hand you a game. Not that we had games handed to us in the summer, but the level of competition (in Section 8-3A) is higher than the competition we played against this summer.”

The Sabres found an equalizer early in the second frame. A trio of Bemidji defenders misplayed a series of clearing attempts, eventually giving Ben Jaenisch a 46th-minute gift in front of a wide-open goal.

“They’re kids,” Toward said. “Sometimes we lose focus. This isn’t FIFA on a PlayStation, and we’re going to make mistakes. Yeah, in that situation, I’d like my goalkeeper to take charge. But it’s his first varsity game. He played at the U16 level instead of with the U19 boys this summer, so he’s stepping into a situation that’s a little different than what he’s used to. In time, those goals won’t happen. But they did today.”

Jaenisch then sparked the go-ahead goal nine minutes later, feeding a near-perfect crossing pass to the foot of Baylor Stebbins to make it 2-1.

“In the first half, we felt like we were in control,” Toward said. “We created enough chances to feel like we could’ve been up two, maybe three (goals). We came out flat in the second half. They put one in, got the momentum and we chased the rest of the day.

“I don’t know if it was so much of Sartell’s adjustments or Sartell just wanting to win the ball more frequently. They wanted to win those 50/50 balls. They had more heart, drive, desire – whatever you want to call it – to get on the ball and get to the ball, especially in the middle of the field where we feel like we’re strong.”

In the 81st minute, junior forward Isaac Stone left the game with an injury away from the play, forcing the Lumberjacks to push for the tying goal without their best attacker. BHS still found ways to generate chances in the final nine minutes, including a few close shots from senior Noah Meyer and sophomore Jeron Huseby.

“It’s hard for kids to see when a player like Isaac, who scores all of our goals, comes off the field,” Toward said. “But they’re capable of (scoring). They just need to have the belief that they can produce like that. Hopefully, Isaac isn’t out for long, and we’ll get after it again on Tuesday with him.”

Bemidji scored the opening goal in the 28th minute. Controlling the ball in the midfield, Meyer dished a give-and-go pass to Austin Riewer, who got the ball back to Meyer in stride. Meyer carried the ball to the goalline before crossing a pass to Stone, who converted with ease.

“I think what we’re stressing with these guys is that we’re a team of 11 players out there,” Toward said. “Isaac and Noah play a similar game where they like the ball at their feet and like to go at defenders. That’s fine at times, but we’d also like to see them maybe combine at times, give the ball back and forth a little bit. It’ll free each of them up for those one-on-ones that they like.”

Despite a possession edge in the first half, Sartell had two chances to get on the scoreboard in the 12th minute. Sophomore goalkeeper Kellen Heuer made a save on a shot aimed for an opening below the crossbar. Heuer made another point-blank save on the ensuing corner kick to preserve a scoreless first half.

“When he makes a mistake, everybody sees it because the ball is in the net,” Toward said. “Most of the guys on the rest of the field don’t have that same outcome. I told Kellen that I want him to make every save he’s supposed to make and one save each half that he’s not supposed to make. He made two in the first half that he wasn’t supposed to. And for his first game, I thought he did well.”

