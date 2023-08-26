Bemidji tops Hibbing behind doubles sweep, singles split, improves to 7-1

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School girls tennis team has had a successful week to open its 2023 campaign.

Hosting Hibbing on Friday at the BHS courts, the Lumberjacks topped the Bluejackets 5-2. Friday’s victory wrapped up a 7-1 five-day stretch for Bemidji, positioning BHS well to start the season.

The Jacks picked up two singles wins and a doubles sweep to clinch to the overall matchup. Lilly Caron rolled 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, while Ridley Karger won 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) at No. 4.

Maddie Jensen and Elena Peterson combined for a 6-0, 6-4 victory at No. 1 doubles. Kendal Midboe and Sam Wood picked up a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 win at No. 2, and Megan Berg teamed up with Ruby McKeon for a 6-1, 6-0 decision at No. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji 5, Hibbing 2

Singles

No. 1: Vincent (HIB) def. Eli. Peterson 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Koland (HIB) def. Rupp 6-0, 6-4

No. 3: Caron (BHS) def. Hendrickson 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Karger (BHS) def. Manning 6-4, 7-6 (7-1)

Doubles

No. 1: Jensen/Ele. Peterson (BHS) def. Valeri/Rasch 6-0, 6-4

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 2: Midboe/Wood (BHS) def. McCormick/Jaynes 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

No. 3: Berg/McKeon (BHS) def. Conda/McKenny 6-1, 6-0