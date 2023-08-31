Bemidji switches up lineup, sweeps EGF, Grand Rapids in home triangular

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School girls tennis team did things differently on Wednesday at the BHS courts.

Hosting East Grand Forks and Grand Rapids in a triangular, the Lumberjacks juggled their lineup significantly, moving most players to a different spot on the ladder against EGF, the No. 9 team in Class A. It worked, as BHS eked out a 4-3 win.

Against the Thunderhawks, the Jacks reverted back to the their standard order and swept the matchup 7-0.

Moving down to No. 3 singles from her typical perch of No. 2, Bailey Rupp scored Bemidji’s only singles win against the Green Wave with a 6-3, 6-3 victory. The Lumberjacks’ reconfigured doubles teams swept their matches, ensuring BHS triumphed as a team.

ADVERTISEMENT

New No. 1 pairing Maddie Jensen and Megan Berg won 6-0, 6-1, while standard No. 2 duo Kendal Midboe and Sam Wood won 7-6 (7-4), 6-2. Reworked No. 3 pair Ridley Karger and Ruby McKeon dominated in a 6-1, 6-0 decision.

Against Grand Rapids, Bemidji’s typical lineup had no issues. Elizabeth Peterson, Rupp, Lilly Caron and Karger also won their singles matches in straight sets.

The Jacks’ normal doubles pairings of Jensen and Elena Peterson, Midboe and Wood, and Berg and McKeon all triumphed in two sets as well.

Bemidji 4, East Grand Forks 3

Singles

No. 1: Farder (EGF) def. Ele. Peterson 6-3, 6-2

No. 2: Leach (EGF) def. Eli. Peterson 7-5, 6-1

No. 3: Rupp (BHS) def. Bowman 6-3, 6-3

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 4: Walsh (EGF) def. Caron 6-1, 7-6 (7-1)

Doubles

No. 1: Jensen/Berg (BHS) def. Zimmerman/Abbey 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Midboe/Wood (BHS) def. Cantera/McDonald 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

No. 3: Karger/McKeon (BHS) def. Polley/Svendsen 6-1, 6-0

Bemidji 7, Grand Rapids 0

Singles

No. 1: Eli. Peterson (BHS) def. Moss 6-3, 7-5

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 2: Rupp (BHS) def. Muller 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Caron (BHS) def. Zimmee 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Karger (BHS) def. Ohman 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Jensen/Ele. Peterson (BHS) def. Pierce/Moran 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Midboe/Wood (BHS) def. Wick/Thomsen 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Berg/McKeon (BHS) def. Isaacson/Johnson 6-2, 6-1

ADVERTISEMENT