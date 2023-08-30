Bemidji splits tri in Sartell, beating Sabres and losing tight match with Rocori

SARTELL – The Bemidji High School girls tennis team likely had mixed feelings after finishing its triangular on Tuesday in Sartell.

The Lumberjacks commenced the day’s competition with a 5-2 win over Sartell, bringing their record to 8-1. In their next match, they lost a tight 4-3 decision to Rocori.

No. 1 Elizabeth Peterson (7-6 (10-8), 6-1) and No. 3 Lilly Caron (7-5, 6-1) were the singles winners for BHS against Sartell.

Bemidji’s doubles teams once again swept their competition. Top pair Maddie Jensen and Elena Peterson won 6-3, 6-1, and No. 2 duo Kendal Midboe and Sam Wood won 7-6 (7-0), 6-4. Megan Berg and Ruby McKeon prevailed 4-6, 6-4, 10-3 at No. 3 doubles.

Against Rocori, No. 2 Bailey Rupp was the lone singles victor for the Jacks, winning 7-5, 2-6, 11-9. Jensen and Elena Peterson picked up a 6-4, 6-1 victory, while Berg and McKeon edged out a 7-5, 6-4 triumph.

Bemidji 5, Sartell 2

Singles

No. 1: Eli. Peterson (BHS) def. Lau 7-6 (10-8), 6-1

No. 2: Hamilton (SAR) def. Rupp 6-0, 1-6, 10-6

No. 3: Caron (BHS) def. Burns 7-5, 6-1

No. 4: Hennen (SAR) def. Karger 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: Jensen/Ele. Peterson (BHS) def. Leen/Crandall 6-3, 6-1

No. 2: Midboe/Wood (BHS) def. Bultema/Dougherty 7-6 (7-0), 6-4

No. 3: Berg/McKeon (BHS) def. Bemboom/Weber 4-6, 6-4, 10-3

Rocori 4, Bemidji 3

Singles

No. 1: Kron (ROC) def. Eli. Peterson 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 12-10

No. 2: Rupp (BHS) def. Faber 7-5, 2-6, 11-9

No. 3: Schreifels (ROC) def. Caron 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

No. 4: Thelen (ROC) def. Karger 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: Jensen/Ele. Peterson (BHS) def. K. Reitmeier/M. Reitmeier 6-4, 6-1

No. 2: L. Humbert/Guetter (ROC) def. Midboe/Wood 6-3, 4-6, 10-6

No. 3: Berg/McKeon (BHS) def. E. Humbert/Stang 7-5, 6-4

