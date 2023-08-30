6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Bemidji splits tri in Sartell, beating Sabres and losing tight match with Rocori

The Bemidji High School girls tennis team likely had mixed feelings after finishing its triangular on Tuesday in Sartell.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:37 PM

SARTELL – The Bemidji High School girls tennis team likely had mixed feelings after finishing its triangular on Tuesday in Sartell.

The Lumberjacks commenced the day’s competition with a 5-2 win over Sartell, bringing their record to 8-1. In their next match, they lost a tight 4-3 decision to Rocori.

No. 1 Elizabeth Peterson (7-6 (10-8), 6-1) and No. 3 Lilly Caron (7-5, 6-1) were the singles winners for BHS against Sartell.

Bemidji’s doubles teams once again swept their competition. Top pair Maddie Jensen and Elena Peterson won 6-3, 6-1, and No. 2 duo Kendal Midboe and Sam Wood won 7-6 (7-0), 6-4. Megan Berg and Ruby McKeon prevailed 4-6, 6-4, 10-3 at No. 3 doubles.

Against Rocori, No. 2 Bailey Rupp was the lone singles victor for the Jacks, winning 7-5, 2-6, 11-9. Jensen and Elena Peterson picked up a 6-4, 6-1 victory, while Berg and McKeon edged out a 7-5, 6-4 triumph.

Bemidji 5, Sartell 2

Singles

No. 1: Eli. Peterson (BHS) def. Lau 7-6 (10-8), 6-1

No. 2: Hamilton (SAR) def. Rupp 6-0, 1-6, 10-6

No. 3: Caron (BHS) def. Burns 7-5, 6-1

No. 4: Hennen (SAR) def. Karger 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: Jensen/Ele. Peterson (BHS) def. Leen/Crandall 6-3, 6-1

No. 2: Midboe/Wood (BHS) def. Bultema/Dougherty 7-6 (7-0), 6-4

No. 3: Berg/McKeon (BHS) def. Bemboom/Weber 4-6, 6-4, 10-3

Rocori 4, Bemidji 3

Singles

No. 1: Kron (ROC) def. Eli. Peterson 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 12-10

No. 2: Rupp (BHS) def. Faber 7-5, 2-6, 11-9

No. 3: Schreifels (ROC) def. Caron 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

No. 4: Thelen (ROC) def. Karger 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: Jensen/Ele. Peterson (BHS) def. K. Reitmeier/M. Reitmeier 6-4, 6-1

No. 2: L. Humbert/Guetter (ROC) def. Midboe/Wood 6-3, 4-6, 10-6

No. 3: Berg/McKeon (BHS) def. E. Humbert/Stang 7-5, 6-4

