Bemidji senior Jacob Stanoch breaks into sports media with play-by-play debut

BEMIDJI -- Jacob Stanoch introduced himself to the airwaves on Thursday night.

“Good evening and happy holidays from the Bemidji High School Fieldhouse, I am Jacob Stanoch,” he called.

The BHS senior usually spends basketball games leading the rambunctious Lumberjack student section. But on Thursday, he was behind the microphone to do play-by-play on the Lumberjack Radio Network.

“I love to talk, and I love sports. They both just fit in together,” Stanoch said. “Anyone that wants to go into this field, the very few of us in high school who want to do this, almost none of those kids get this chance.”

Stanoch is headed to Lindenwood University next fall and will pursue a degree in mass communication. He’s passionate about radio and wants to turn that devotion into a full-time profession. But truth be told, Stanoch has been doing play-by-play long before his first official gig.

“Back in elementary school, I wasn’t really the first pick when it came to playing sports at recess,” he said. “Sometimes I’d referee or ‘call’ the game a little bit. … That slowly developed into doing commentary at boys hockey games, just up in the stands by myself. I was surrounded by all the old folks turning around saying, ‘Oh, you sound just like Joel (Hoover).’ Ever since fifth or sixth grade, I’ve been set on that being my whole career.”

Bemidji senior Jacob Stanoch (5) celebrates after scoring in the first half against St. Cloud Apollo on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Stanoch, also a standout soccer player and a kicker on the football team, has worked alongside the KBUN-FM radio station this year through the high school’s career academies program. He’s spent time down at the station and, with a thin staff over the holiday break, he finally had his opportunity: a solo broadcast calling a girls basketball game between Bemidji and Mounds View.

“I started off a little nervous, doing the pregame,” he said. “As soon as the play got going, I slowly got into it. After that, it was a breeze. I felt like I was back in the stands doing play-by-play for the old guys in front of me.”

Stanoch spent the early parts of the game dissecting the offensive woes but then came to life when his classmates did. He painted pictures with his words, narrating as players “crossed the B and the axe” while dribbling over the midcourt logo.

He depicted the furious sidelines when they felt a bad call had gone against them, then bellowed with enthusiasm when a big shot swished through the net.

“Peterson, to Zetah-Cornelius, to Milbrandt, wing three, gets it to go!” he shouted, the cheer of the crowd echoing behind him.

Bemidji junior Katey Milbrandt (20) dribbles with the ball during the first half against Mounds View on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji ultimately lost the game 67-59, but Stanoch’s call was the latest example of community investment around the high school.

“Having a holiday tournament in town is hard. People are busy with their families, and we’re kind of scrambling for different things,” said BHS head coach Darin Schultz, whom Stanoch also interviewed postgame. “We have a high school student doing the play-by-play. It shows that the community pitches in to make everything run smoothly. It’s Jacks supporting Jacks. It’s a really special community.”

For Stanoch, Thursday night is meant to be the first of many broadcasts in his lifetime. So if all goes according to plan, he’s just getting started.

“It means a whole bunch knowing that this not only helps me out in my career, but it helps me do what I love so early on,” he said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

